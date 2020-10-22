Tigers open playoffs against Jefferson Thursday

The Blountstown Tigers fought until the final whistle Friday night at Bowles Field but fell to Bay High, 36-33, dropping to 2-3 for the season.
The Tigers will host Jefferson County Thursday night in the first round of the SSAC playoffs. Kickoff will be at 6:00 p.m. and admission will be $7.00 per person. For more details and photos of the Bay High game and Coach Beau Johnson’s column, please turn to page 2 in our print edition. Pictured, Tiger quarterback Logan Pumphrey follows the blocking of (50) Logan Martin, (55) Michael Abbott and (79) Quaid Segers for some tough yards.