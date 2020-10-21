Legals for 10-21-20

Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR ARCHITECTURAL/ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR A NEW BLOUNTSTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
I. The Calhoun County School Board is requesting written proposals from qualified architectural firms to provide Professional Services for the design phase of a new Blountstown Elementary School for grades PK-5. The school will be designed for approximately 598 students and is to be constructed on the original site.
II. It is the District’s intentions to employ the Firm to provide overall Project Design, Cost Benefit Studies if needed, Information Management, Scope of Work, Technical and Construction Administration Services during the construction. It might be the desire of the District to have an Architect Representative on site full time.
III. All firms are asked to submit (1) original and six (6) copies of their written proposal in a sealed package clearly labeled “Architectural Services for Blountstown Elementary School.” This package shall be received at the Calhoun County Schools District Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Rm G-20, Blountstown, Florida 32424 no later than 2:00 PM Central Standard Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Proposals must be responsive to the requirements and questions of the Request for Proposal.
Reservations: The Calhoun County School Board reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to negotiate changes in the new scope of work or services to be provided, and to otherwise waive any technicalities or informalities.
Method of Selection: Proposals will be reviewed by the Calhoun County School Board which will recommend a ranking of firms. Presentations may, or may not, be required. Upon acceptance of the recommendation, negotiations will be entered into.
Please respond by including but not limiting your response to the following:
1. Company name and length of time in business
2. Company location.
3. Availability of time to start and complete the project.
4. Insurance carrier and applicable coverage (errors and omissions).
5. Qualifications of staff to be utilized on this project with names, short resume and length of time with firm, and previous clients served. Experience must be with submitting firm.
6. List of Special Facilities Construction Account projects within the last five (5) years with School Board contact person and contact information.
7. Description of previous Special Facilities Construction experience, to include budget, final cost, time schedule, change orders, etc. Part of experience should reference projects worked on of similar size and scope.
Request For Information. Requests for information should be in writing – refer all written requests to Darryl Taylor at darryl.taylor@calhounflschools.org. Phone calls will not be accepted.
The Calhoun County School Board accepts no responsibility for any expenses incurred by those firms offering their services to the county in preparation of a response to the Request for Proposal.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JHMEJ6573VS001553
1997 Honda
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
4TAUN4181SZ080056
1995 Toyota
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2G1WF55E059360434
2005 Chevrolet
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1GCEK19T3YE108131
2000 Chevrolet
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.