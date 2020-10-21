CALHOUN COUNTY
October 14
Tory E. Stone -violation of probation
Kye Whittington - out of county warrant
October 15
Gary Phillip Perdieu - sell methamphetamine
Dana Petit - criminal registration
Monique Rachelle Pou - sell methamphetamine
Henry Kyle Summerlin - sell methamphetamine
James Timothy Champion - violation of conditional release
Luetta Ashley Deal - violation of probation
Chrystal Gail Holt - criminal registration
Billy Jo Tolley - sell methamphetamine
October 16
Robert Bailey Duggar - obstruct police/deprive of means protection or communication, battery/felony battery result from bodily harm/disability
Alicia Villalbos Marquez - damage property-criminal mischief/over 200 dollars under 1000 dollars
October 17
Holly Gay Newton - possession of methamphetamine
Dylan Trace Adkins - resist officer with violence, battery on officer, firefighter, EMT ect
Devonte Lakell Taylor - sell methamphetamine
Sheriff's Log for 10/21/20
