Sheriff's Log for 10/21/20

Wednesday, October 21. 2020
CALHOUN COUNTY
October 14
Tory E. Stone -violation of probation
Kye Whittington - out of county warrant
October 15
Gary Phillip Perdieu - sell methamphetamine
Dana Petit - criminal registration
Monique Rachelle Pou - sell methamphetamine
Henry Kyle Summerlin - sell methamphetamine
James Timothy Champion - violation of conditional release
Luetta Ashley Deal - violation of probation
Chrystal Gail Holt - criminal registration
Billy Jo Tolley - sell methamphetamine
October 16
Robert Bailey Duggar - obstruct police/deprive of means protection or communication, battery/felony battery result from bodily harm/disability
Alicia Villalbos Marquez - damage property-criminal mischief/over 200 dollars under 1000 dollars
October 17
Holly Gay Newton - possession of methamphetamine
Dylan Trace Adkins - resist officer with violence, battery on officer, firefighter, EMT ect
Devonte Lakell Taylor - sell methamphetamine

LIBERTY COUNTY
October 14
Stacy Anne Kirkpatrick - violation of probation, failure to appear
October 15
Luetta Ashley Deal - violation of probation
October 16
Lyndon Baines West - violation of probation
Chavez Street - aggravated assault with firearm
Lenvontae Christopher Brown - possession of firearm/ammuntion by Fla. delinquent adult felony, aggravated assault with firearm
Alicia Marquez - criminal mischief 200 dollars and under
Joe Ed Faircloth - posssession of drug paraphernalia
