Margaret Davis

Margaret stepped into the presence of her Savior, Sunday, Oct 18, 2020 at 11:25 PM (she always liked to stay up late).
Margaret was born in Florida and was currently residing in Easley, SC due to failing health.Margaret was born to Woodrow W. Aultman and Mary Lucille (Davis) Aultman on March 20,1934. She was married to the love of her life Joe Reese Davis for 59 years & 11 months.Margaret led a full life being wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many people; she never met a stranger. She played the piano for years at the different churches she attended. She enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel music and loved spending time with her family. The only thing she loved more than her husband was her Lord and Savior.
Margaret is survived by her son Reese Davis (Patti) of Six Mile, SC and daughter Millie Bailey of Whitsett, NC.
In addition to her children, Margaret had 5 grandchildren, Marc Davis (Carami), Rebecca D. Brown, Amanda Ratliff (Anthony) and Hannah Sockwell (Preston). Her further blessings included 10 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild (with another on the way).Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and a granddaughter, Lori Davis.
Funeral service will be Monday, Oct 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM (EST) in the Chapel of Peavy Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Internment will follow at Nettle Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can made to The Gideon's International or the charity of choice.
All arrangements are under the direction of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown FL.