On October 16th, 2020 Elizabeth Peacock Bailey of Altha, Florida died at age 89 in the presence of her loving husband, Morrell Bailey.
Woody was born on November 7th, 1930 in Altha, Florida to Ninver and Drew Peacock Senior. She married her husband of 72 years on December 27th, 1947. Woody was a devoted mother to both Beth and Steven. In addition to being a mother, wife, and maintaining the most spotless home you could imagine, she worked as an administrative assistant at the county office under five different superintendents as well as serving as a school secretary at Blountstown Elementary. She also put her husband through college while working as the head secretary in the chemistry department at the University of Florida. Woody, among her many other qualities and accomplishments, was an exceptional grandmother to both Meagan and Matthew Bailey. She was always the first call made by her granddaughter, both to celebrate with her and to get her out of trouble (usually the latter). She was preceded in death by Drew Senior (father), Ninver (mother), Bowdon Kingry (step-father), Lucille (sister), Evelyn (sister), Drew Junior (brother), Wallace (brother), Gary (brother), and Beth (daughter). She is survived by her husband, Morrell, Steve (son), Pam (daughter-in-law), Meagan and Brad (granddaughter and grandson-in-law), Matthew (grandson), John K. Senior (brother), and numerous nieces and nephews. Woody was a woman of strong faith and while her physical presence with us will be deeply missed, heaven has gained an angel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.