Governor DeSantis visits Calhoun-Liberty Hospital to discuss reconstruction funding

Thursday, October 15. 2020
Florida Governor Ron De Santis visited Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Friday morning and announced that a Department of Economic Opportunity grant will now supply another $10 million toward the reconstruction of the hospital. FEMA had already approved $11 million to help rebuild the hospital.

]“As the money is awarded and allocated to us, it’s our duty to get it back into the hands of the locals so they can rebuild stronger than ever before,” said the Economic Opportunity Executive Director, Dane Eagle. DeSantis said the people of the Panhandle have proven to be resilient during their recovery from Hurricane Michael and he is ready to get that money back in the hands of the taxpayer. Above, the governor and his wife were joined by local and state officials, hospital board members and Sen. Bill Montford.
