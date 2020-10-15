The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) and Industrial Development Authority (IDA) invite all to visit the Calhoun County Airport this Saturday, October 17th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy FOOD, FUN and FLYING! All aircraft are welcome! All pilots, friends and families are invited to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art, 4,000 sq ft terminal set to open October 2021, and serve the Southeast region of the United States.
Just a week after the anniversary of Hurricane Michael’s devastating pass through Northwest Florida, the storm that destroyed Calhoun County Airport, this groundbreaking will highlight the new start and economic development opportunities that are taking flight in Calhoun County.
“It is exciting to see nearly two years of work culminate in this groundbreaking event,” said Scott Snyder, Industrial Development Authority, Board Chairman. “It is particularly special for our community to kick off the future of economic development for our community and aviation in our region on the anniversary of the storm that almost brought this community to her knees. This facility is a beacon representing the strength and spirit of the people of Calhoun County.”
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. The celebration will continue until 3 p.m. CT.
Highlights of the day will include:
Food trucks and refreshments onsite
FREE pancake breakfast and
BBQ rib lunch
Planes flying from around the region
Bomber jacket drawing for pilots
Saturday, October 17, 2020
from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT
F-95 Calhoun County Airport
16701 NW Agri Park Road
Altha, FL 32421