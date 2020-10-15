Tigers defeat FAMU, 12-6

Blountstown evened it’s record to 2-2 with another close game. All of Blountstown’s games this year have been decided by one possession.
FAMU received the opening kickoff. A Yanti Miller sack on third down forced a FAMU punt. A bad punt snap rolled around on the ground and was recovered by the punter setting up the Tigers with great field position for their first drive on the Rattler 33 yard line. Blountstown failed to take advantage of the field position and gave the ball back to the Rattlers after a 3rd down fumble on the Rattler 30 yard line.
The Rattlers and Tigers swapped possessions a few times with the Tigers failing to score after getting inside the Rattler 9 yard line late in the 1st quarter. Blountstown turned the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass in the endzone on 4th down. But the defense would get the ball back after a three-and-out.
The next Tiger drive started on their own 45 yard line to start the 2nd quarter. Blountstown marched downfield with big runs by Garrett Martin and Ken Speights. Speights would finish off the drive with a 7 yard run. The extra point was blocked but the Tigers would take the 6-0 lead with 6:19 to go in the first half.
Blountstown would cross midfield on their next possession and throw an interception with 20 seconds left in the half on the Rattler 36 yard line. The Rattlers had time for two plays and capitalized on the last play of the half with a 57 yard TD pass. That was the first time all half the Rattlers crossed midfield. The 2 point pass attempt fell incomplete and the half time score was knotted at 6 points each.
The Tigers received the 2nd half kickoff and reached midfield but failed to convert a 4th and 2. FAMU took over and promptly marched into the red zone. That trip ended with a Kaiden Hatchett hit that forced a fumble on the Tiger 19 yard line that was recovered by Elam Johnson.
After back-to-back punts the Tigers would receive the ball with 3:11 to go in the 3rd quarter on their own 13 yard line. The Tigers drove down the field mostly on the legs of Johnson taking the ball to the FAMU 36 yard line and faced a 3rd and 6. Tiger QB Logan Pumphrey connected with Jarian Mosely with a 36 yard TD pass. The 2 point run failed but the Tigers took the lead at 12-6 with 9:29 left to play in the game.
The Rattlers and Tigers continued to swap possessions when the Rattlers threatened late in the game. FAMU reached the Tiger 35 yard line with under 2:00 minutes to play but a Jarian Mosely sack and a Kaiden Hatchett interception ended the threat. The Tigers got the ball back with 1:14 to play and was able to run the clock out for the victory.
The Tigers managed 276 yards of total offense led by Ken Speights 26 carries and 86 yards on the ground. Garrett Martin added 53 yards on 6 carries and Elam Johnson chipped in 27 yards on 7 touches. Tiger QB Logan Pumphrey went 3-8 through the air for 66 yards with a TD and one INT. Jarian Mosely hauled in the one TD pass for 36 yards and Tevaun Went caught a 26 yard pass with Tristen Jones adding a 5 yard reception.
The Tiger defense held the Ratters to 176 yards of offense mostly through the air. Blountstown also came up with 4 big sacks. Mikis Engram and Kaiden Hatchett led the Tiger defense with 6 tackles with Hatchett adding a forced fumble and the game sealing interception. Elam Johnson, Deante Reed and Yanti Miller added 5 tackles apiece with Miller recording 2 QB sacks.
Blountstown (2-2) will host the Class 4A Bay Tornadoes (1-2) this Friday night. It will be Blountstown’s Senior Night. Make sure you come early to honor the Tigers’ five seniors. Bay lost to Marianna last week 35-0 and Mosely in the first game of the year 48-13. Bay’s lone win was a big one against Arnold 29-24 two weeks ago. Game time in Blountstown this Friday night will be 7:00 CT.