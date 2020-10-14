CALHOUN COUNTY
October 7
Frank Justin Huber - criminal registration
Laura Nicole Yon - criminal registration
October 8
James Royce Holcomb - burglaryw/with assault or battery
Monique Lacheryl Kee - driving while license suspended, 2nd offense, attached registration license plate not assigned
Melissa Lynn Alford - narcotic equipment possession, possess methamphetamine
Tonya Bettinger -driving while license suspended, 3rd offense or subsquent offense, resist officer/obstruct without violence
Dillon Chance Carpenter -possession of synthetic marijuana, attached registration license plate not assigned, operate motor vehicle without valid license
October 9
Jasmine Monique Davis - violation of probation
October 10
Lamaris K. Jones - out of county warrant
Hank Stoe - (2) ct. of out of county warrant
October 11 -
David Durand Hartman - driving while license suspended, 1st offense, expired motor vehicle registration over 6 months susquent offense
Sheriff's Log for 10/14/20
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)