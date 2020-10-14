Sheriff's Log for 10/14/20

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Wednesday, October 14. 2020
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
October 7
Frank Justin Huber - criminal registration
Laura Nicole Yon - criminal registration
October 8
James Royce Holcomb - burglaryw/with assault or battery
Monique Lacheryl Kee - driving while license suspended, 2nd offense, attached registration license plate not assigned
Melissa Lynn Alford - narcotic equipment possession, possess methamphetamine
Tonya Bettinger -driving while license suspended, 3rd offense or subsquent offense, resist officer/obstruct without violence
Dillon Chance Carpenter -possession of synthetic marijuana, attached registration license plate not assigned, operate motor vehicle without valid license
October 9
Jasmine Monique Davis - violation of probation
October 10
Lamaris K. Jones - out of county warrant
Hank Stoe - (2) ct. of out of county warrant
October 11 -
David Durand Hartman - driving while license suspended, 1st offense, expired motor vehicle registration over 6 months susquent offense

LIBERTY COUNTY
October 5
Lisa Marie Console - possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
October 8
Melissa Alford - possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Treay Dewayne Shiver - tresspass structure or conveyance
Tonya Bettinger - driving while license suspended with knowledge, trespassing property not structure
October 9
Carrie Rebecca Grishom - dumping litter exceeding 500 lbs/100 cubic feet, false/fraudulent insurance claim, resisting officer without violence, false information to law enforcement officer
Ronald Edward Grishom - resisting officer without violence, dumping litter exceeding 500 lbs/100 cubic feet, false/fraudulent insurance claim
James Blocker - violation of probation
Jasmine Monique Davis - violation of probation
Manuel Zuniga - battery
April L. Burke - failure to appear


The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 