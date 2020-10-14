James Marion Revell

James Marion Revell, age 72, of Bristol, Florida passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home.

James was born on April 4, 1948 in Bristol to Reese Hiram Revell and Helen (Stanfill) Revell and had lived in Liberty County for past several years coming from Tallahassee, FL. James work for the State of Florida as an appraiser for 37 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bristol. James was preceded in death by his parents, Reese Hiram Revell and Helen (Stanfill) Revell, a brother, Larry Revell. Survivors include, sister, Reesa Revell of Bristol, FL, several cousins, friends and his loving First Baptist Church family. Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 am (EDT) at the First Baptist Church in Bristol with Reverend Matt Basford officiating. Interment followed in Lake Mystic Cemetery.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Fl. 850-674-2266.
