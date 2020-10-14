Kathy Summerlin Eaves, age 71, of Bristol, FL passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.
Kathy way born on June 2, 1949 in Marianna, FL to Otha Dalton and Orean (Goodson) Dalton and had lived in Bristol for most of her life. She worked as a Physical Therapist Aid for several years. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter Day Saints. Kathy loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, dancing, fishing, watching Judge Judy, the Antique Road Show and Mystery Stories. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, Douglas Summerlin and Jim Eaves, brother, Melvin Harlow, two children, David Summerlin and Mary Jane Summerlin, grandchildren, Cayde Henry, Ryan Douglas McLendon and Trace Morales. Survivors include: Three daughters, Brandi Summerlin Bunkley and partner, Hector Morales of Bristol, FL, Misty Summerlin Holcomb and husband, Kyle of Bristol, FL, Hadley Adkins and husband, Jim of Bristol, FL; Three sisters, Ruby Varnum and partner, Willy Mitchell of Bristol, FL, Charlotte Flitcraft of Bristol, FL, Phyllis Dalton of Wewahitchka, FL; Grandchildren, Victoria Summerlin, Darin Summerlin, Cassandra Summerlin, Bayli Holcomb, Jeffery Kyle Holcomb Jr., Jake Bunkley, Lindsey Bunkley, Corbin Nowling, MJ Summerlin, Jimfrank Adkins, Alayna Morales, Lili Morales; Great-grandchildren, Cullen Nowling, Henley Nowling; A host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 am (EDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Sonny Coburn officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Mystic Cemetery in Bristol. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:30 am (EDT) until service time at 11:00 am (EDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.