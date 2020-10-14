CCSCA General Membership Meeting

Wednesday, October 14. 2020
Calhoun County Senior Citizens will hold their quarterly General Membership Meeting on October 20, 2020 at 8:00 AM. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend!
