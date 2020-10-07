Sheriff's Log for 10/07/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
September 30
Richard Troy Durden - violation of probation
October 1
James Travis Cromer - criminal registration
October 2
James Henry Manning - (3cts) of possession of narcotic equipment, grand of firearm
William Earl Skipper - out of county warrant, criminal registration
October 3
Jasmine Williams - battery
Davarrious Winbush - out of county warrant
October 4
Lillie Mae Middlebrooks - trespassing
Brion Alexander Hall - arson/2nd degree, damage property-criminal mischief/over 200 dollars under 1000 dollars
October 5
Cara Ann Truax - possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, 3rd or subsq. offense, driving while license spended, 3rd or subsq. offense
