Sheriff's Log for 10/07/20

Wednesday, October 7. 2020
CALHOUN COUNTY
September 30
Richard Troy Durden - violation of probation
October 1
James Travis Cromer - criminal registration
October 2
James Henry Manning - (3cts) of possession of narcotic equipment, grand of firearm
William Earl Skipper - out of county warrant, criminal registration
October 3
Jasmine Williams - battery
Davarrious Winbush - out of county warrant
October 4
Lillie Mae Middlebrooks - trespassing
Brion Alexander Hall - arson/2nd degree, damage property-criminal mischief/over 200 dollars under 1000 dollars
October 5
Cara Ann Truax - possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, 3rd or subsq. offense, driving while license spended, 3rd or subsq. offense

LIBERTY COUNTY
September 27
Jeremy Clint Cardinale - Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended for more than 6 months, registration license plate not assigned
September 28
Rickey R. Battles - failure to appear
September 29
Melissa Ann Terry - violation of probation
September 30
Broderick Elijah McMillan - burglary structure or conveyance, petit theft
Hali Carin Phinney - burglary structure or conveyance, petit theft
October 1
Jami Cheyanne Orr - aiding escape, (2) possession of drug paraphernalia

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
