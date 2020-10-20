FEMA approves $11.4 million for Cal-Lib Hospital re-construction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — FEMA has approved $11,438,155 to reimburse Calhoun Liberty Hospital Association, Inc. for repairs after Hurricane Michael.
The funds will reimburse the hospital for the cost of rebuilding the structure in Blountstown and hardening it to mitigate damage from future storms.
This grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.
Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects after final approval.
Once a project is obligated by FEMA, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments. FDEM has implemented new procedures designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.