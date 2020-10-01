BES students of the month

BES is proud to recognize our August Students of the Month. August’s character word was kindness, these students were chosen by their teacher as someone who goes above and beyond to show kindness to others!
BES 1 - (Pre-K - 2nd Grade): Ahnalee Torres, JT Hughes, Preston Godwin, Landon Ebersole, Cas’Marie Cox, Gracee Warren, Karion Simmons, Isaiah Marlow, Hunter Godwin, Jeremiah Powell, Elijah Willis, Cassavion Cox, Saylor Dove, Easton Neel, Ava Terry.
BES 2 (3rd-5th Grade): Alicia Peralta, Carter Evans, Xaviera Hall, Dottie Deese, Chloe Barfield, Cassidy Biss, McKenzie Russel, Jensen Lee, Emilio DeVuyst, Brenden Hall, Alicia Coney, Jayden Raulerson