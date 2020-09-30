CALHOUN COUNTY
September 24
Amber Michelle Stevens - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
September 25
Ishmeal Maquail Grant - violation of probation
James Wesley Livingston - burglary of a structure, lar/theft is 750 or more but less than 5000 dollars, trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, drug possession/schedule I or II narcotics, possession of naracotic equipment
Elizabeth Jordan Widner - violation of probation
Terry Williams - fraud/illegal use of credit/use more 2 times 6 MS OBT GDS Money 100 dollars more; fraud/illegal use of credit/use more 2 times 6 MS OBT GDS Money 100 dollars more
September 26
Robert William Andrews - violation of probation
Rex Aaron Veasey - out of county warrant
John Michael West - non support of children or spouse, aggravated stalking/after injunction for protection
Dinah Carpl Haisten - contempt of court
September 28
Gregory Alan Betts - out of county warrant
Sheriff's Log for 09-30-20
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)