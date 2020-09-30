Sheriff's Log for 09-30-20

Wednesday, September 30. 2020
CALHOUN COUNTY
September 24
Amber Michelle Stevens - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
September 25
Ishmeal Maquail Grant - violation of probation
James Wesley Livingston - burglary of a structure, lar/theft is 750 or more but less than 5000 dollars, trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, drug possession/schedule I or II narcotics, possession of naracotic equipment
Elizabeth Jordan Widner - violation of probation
Terry Williams - fraud/illegal use of credit/use more 2 times 6 MS OBT GDS Money 100 dollars more; fraud/illegal use of credit/use more 2 times 6 MS OBT GDS Money 100 dollars more
September 26
Robert William Andrews - violation of probation
Rex Aaron Veasey - out of county warrant
John Michael West - non support of children or spouse, aggravated stalking/after injunction for protection
Dinah Carpl Haisten - contempt of court
September 28
Gregory Alan Betts - out of county warrant

LIBERTY COUNTY
September 21
Hali Carin Phinney - grand theft 750 less than 5K dollars
Brockerick Elijah Mcmillan - grand theft 750 less than 5K dollars
Steve Allen Kirkpatrick - child support writ
September 22
Elizabeth M. Grantham - trespass after warning not structure/conveyance; petit theft
Tracy Lamar Pullam - possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation
September 23
Leslie Nicole Strickland - (2cts) failure to appear
James Christopher Sadler - failure to appear
Vicki Lynn King - uttering a forged instrument
September 25
Nathan Patrick Benore - sexual battery; burglary to structure
Elizabeth Jordan Widner - violation of probation
September 26
Gencia Myers - battery on person 65 years of age or older; assault

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
