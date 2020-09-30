Legals for 09/30/20
Wednesday, September 30. 2020
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR LIBERTY COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 20000026CPAXMX
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BETTY ANN RAMSEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Betty Ann Ramsey, deceased, whose date of death was June 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Liberty County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 10818 NW State Road 20, Bristol, Fl. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is September 23, 2020.
Personal Representative:
Teresa R. Hamlin
36899 SW State Road 65
Bristol, FL 32321
Attorney for Personal Representative:
John A. Grant
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 0946532
2121-C Killarney Way
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Telephone: (850) 702-9400
Fax: (850) 702-9410
E-Mail: john@johngrantlaw.com
Secondary E-Mail: nancy@johngrantlaw.com
Legal Notice
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to repeal this policy as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 6 – HUMAN RESOURCES
Repeal Policy:
Policy 6.914 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Program
Entire proposal is available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Blountstown High School Auditorium, 18597 NE SR 69; Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair
Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 226 OF 2017
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 06-1S-08-0000-0043-0000
Commence at the SW Corner of NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West and run North 340 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence from POINT OF BEGINNING run East to the West boundary of a public road; thence run North 120 feet; West to the West boundary line of the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4, SECTION 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West; thence South120 feet to POINT OF BEGINNING and being in NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 , Section 6, township 1 South Range 8 West. Less SR right of way.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Cheryl S. Johnson
C/O Otis Shiver
9102 Wild Trails
San Antonio, TX 78250
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 13, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 19000125CAAXMX
HOME INVESTMENT FUND V, LP,
Plaintiff,
vs.
FLOYD M. BROWN; PAMELA T. BROWN; JOYCE L. BROWN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOYCE L. BROWN; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2; and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIE(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on September 10, 2020, in Case No. 19000125CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein Home Investment Fund V, LP, is Plaintiff, and Floyd M. Brown and Pamela T. Brown, are Defendants, the Office of Carla A. Hand, CPA CGFO, Calhoun County Clerk of the Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash beginning at 11:00 A.M. CST, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave E, Blountstown, FL 33951, on the 5th day of November, 2020, in accordance with Section 45.031, Florida Statutes, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF CALHOUN STATE OF FLORIDA TO WIT: BEGIN AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST; THENCE RUN WEST 200 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 400 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 200 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 400 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
BEING THE SAME FEE SIMPLE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM JOYCE L. BROWN SINGLE TO JOYCE L. BROWN, LIFE TENANT SINGLE AND FLOYD M. BROWN MARRIED JOINT TENANTS DATED 06/11/2007 RECORDED ON 8/08/2007 IN OR BOOK 334, PAGE 790 IN CALHOUN COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF FL.
Property Address: 17306 Northeast Mason Road, Blountstown, FL 32424.
together with all existing or subsequently erected or affixed buildings, improvements and fixtures.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT THE ADA COORDINATOR AT (850) 674-4545 AT LEAST 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 711.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of the court on this 15th, day of September, 2020.
Carla A. Hand, CPA CGFO,
Calhoun County Clerk of the Court
By:/s/ Deputy Clerk
SOKOLOF REMTULLA, PLLC
224 Datura Street, Suite 515
West Palm Beach, Florida 33401
Telephone: 561-507-5252
Facsimile: 561-342-4842
E-mail: pleadings@floridalitlaw.com
Counsel for Plaintiff
Publish: Once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1N4AL21E47C173620
2007 NISSAN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FTEF15NOTLA78036
1996 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FICTITIOUS NAME
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 869.09, FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Ebersole Mediation, located in the community of Blountstown, Calhoun County, State of Florida, intends to register to fictitious name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State in Tallahassee, Florida.
Crystal Ebersole, M.S.
Owner
