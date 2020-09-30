Mattie “Pat” Webb, 83, of Altha passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Dothan, AL.
Mattie was born in Altha, FL on January 8, 1937 to the late Coley and Lena O’Bryan. She married Willoughby Thomas “W.T.” Webb in 1953 and lived in several locations before they settled down in Altha, FL in 1974. She was a loving and devoted homemaker for many years before becoming a seamstress for a total of 21 years: first at Chipola Mills and later the Russell Corporation. After her retirement, Mattie enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, sewing, and reading. Family was her greatest pride and joy in life and she especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Sunny Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church in Altha, FL.
Besides her parents, Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Willoughby Thomas “W.T.” Webb; her sisters, Alene Barfield and Shirley Cook; a great-grandchild, Aiden Webb; and a special grandson-in-law, Larry Plazarin.
Survivors include her three children: Janet Williams and husband, Eddie, of Altha; Wendell Webb and wife, Diane, of Chipley; and Alvin Webb and wife, Wretha, of Altha. She is also survived by her brothers, Darrell O’Bryan of Kinard and Donnie O’Bryan and wife, Gail, of Blountstown; her sister, Linnie O’Bryan of Kinard; her grandchildren Kristy, Eddie (Theresa), Tanya, Rachel, Corey (Alaina), LynnZee (Eric), LaTosha, Tommy, April (Wilton), Marla and Kristy; and her twenty great-grandchildren including three sets of twins.
Services to honor and celebrate Mattie’s life were held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dewayne Tolbert officiating. Interment followed at Sunny Hill Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made online at adamsfh.com or by calling 850-674-5449.