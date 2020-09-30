Betty Tindel of Blountstown passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Panama City.
Betty was born in Calhoun County, January 14, 1940, to the late Albert and Lettie (Barton) Tindel. She lived in Calhoun County most of her life and was a retired clerk for Altha City Hall.
Survivors include her son, Jamie Strickland of Altha; her daughters, Debbie Shelton of Blountstown and Tammy Fowler of Panama City; her brother, Billy Tindel and his wife Ernestine of Marianna; her grandchildren, Skylar, Courtney, Corde, Kalyan and Sydney; her great grandchildren, Jaelyn, Bear, Jack and Paisley.
Services to honor and to celebrate Betty’s life were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown with Reverend Allan Nichols officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449