Mr. Daniel Donovan Temple, age 31, of Blountstown, FL, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Blountstown, FL.
Daniel was born on November 3, 1988, in Panama City, FL, to Benjamin and Linette (Burke) Temple. Daniel had lived in Blountstown all his life. He was self-employed at his car stereo shop. Daniel enjoyed gaming, working on cars and trucks, and weightlifting. Daniel was a member of the Christian faith. He is preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Temple, and a brother, Benny Martin Temple.
Survivors include: Mother: Linette Temple, of Blountstown, FL; 2 Brothers: Michael Lamar Temple, of Liberty County, FL, Darryl Dewayne Temple and Kimberly, of Blountstown, FL; Sister: Paula Parrish and Robert, of Liberty County, FL.
There are no funeral services planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.