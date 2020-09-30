Evelyn Ann (Cato) Jones, 65 of Telogia, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home.
Evelyn was born September 14, 1955 in Homestead, Florida to the late Frank Thomas Cato, Sr. and Nolda Jean Cato. She moved to Liberty County in the early seventies and worked as a manager of the Hosford Chevron until her retirement.
Other than her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her sister Judith Stephens.
Survivors include her husband Franklin David Jones of Telogia, her sons, David Earl Jones and Thomas Christopher Jones both of Telogia; a daughter, Jeannie Mae Jones of Alford; a brother, Frank Thomas Cato, Jr. of Telogia; her sisters, Barbara Nasralla of Boca Raton, Ellen Wilson of Dade City and Karen Rickett of Crystal River; two grandchildren that she held dear, Easton Earl Jones and Hudson Ford Jerles; a brother in law Jim Stephens of Calvary, Georgia; a special niece and nephew, Dawn Stephens of Calvary, Georgia and Jeff Stephens of St. Louis, Missouri and many other nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Services to honor and to celebrate Evelyn’s life was held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from Jones Cemetery in Telogia with Reverend Aaron Elkins officiating.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449