Edwin Chris Chason, 62, of Eastpoint, passed away, Monday, September 7, 2020, in Tallahassee.
Chris was born in Quincy, Florida to the late Marion and Joyce Chason. Other than his parents, Chris is also preceded in death by his sister Linda Mcknight. He spent the first part of his life in Bristol but lived north of Eastpoint in the Apalachicola National forest most of his life and was a well-known commercial crabber in the area. He loved the outdoors, his family, and talking with everyone he met.
Survivors include his son, Erik B. Chason of Tallahassee, his daughters, Jada Petsch and her husband Chris of Milton, Christen Chason of Sumatra, and Emmylou Chason of Apalachicola, his stepsons Christopher and George Etheridge of Apalachicola, his sister Charla Kearce of Bristol, grandchildren Jules and Lyra Petsch, his nephew Rusty McKnight, his niece Kara Taylor, and his loyal dog, Reno.
A memorial to Chris’ life will be held 11:00am est, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Lake Mystic Cemetery with Reverend Coy Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Friends of the Reserve, non-profit group.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolence may be made at adamsfh.com. 850-674-5449