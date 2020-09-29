Mr. Carlton Alex Bailey, Sr., age 64, of Altha, FL passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.
Carlton was born on December 27, 1955 in Calhoun County to Howard Earl Bailey, Sr. and Janie Sue( Southwell) Bailey and had lived in Altha for most of his life. Carlton worked in construction and part time farmer, He had numerous building skills including electrical, framing, foundation, roofing and finish work and he loved spending time with grandkids. Carlton was preceded in death by his father, Howard Earl Bailey, Sr. three brothers, Samuel Daniel Bailey, Robert Earl Bailey and Williams Kenneth Bailey. Survivors include, Mother, Janie Bailey of Altha, FL; One son, Carlton Alex Bailey, Jr and wife, Jennifer of Illinois; Three daughters, Kelly Buehler of Altha, FL, Heather Bailey of Altha, FL, Crystal Bailey and husband, Tobias of Illinois; Two brothers, James Timothy Bailey of Leon County, FL, Howard Earl Bailey, Jr, and wife, Laura of Altha, FL; Three sisters, Barbara Parrish and husband, Graves of Tallahassee, FL, Edna Bailey Brown and husband, William of Havana, FL, Carol Ann Johnson and husband, Keith of Altha, FL; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time but will be announced at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.