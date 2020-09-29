Catherine Adams, 85 of Wewahitchka, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home.
Catherine was born in Cottondale, Florida, March 4, 1935, to the late Huwey Starling and Reffer Dixie Richter Starling. Catherine lived in Gulf County most of her life and worked for St. Joe Telephone Company for over 30 years. She started as an operator at the switchboard and later worked as a customer service representative until her retirement. In her retirement she loved doing crafts especially making purses and baby shower gifts. She also enjoyed baking cakes and pound cakes for many people. She was a member of White City Baptist Church.
Other than her parents Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Foy Eugene Adams in 2005.
Survivors include her son, Stephen “Booger” Adams of Wewahitchka; her daughter, Ann Harper and her husband Glenn of Meridian, Mississippi; her sister, Carolyn Young and her husband Donnie Mack of Port St Joe; her grandchildren, Pamela “Deni” Adams, Monica Feliciano and her husband Wade and Billy Gene “Bill” Harper II; Nine great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Memorialization will be by cremation. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449