Calhoun County, FL - On the anniversary of Hurricane Michael’s devastating pass through Northwest Florida, the storm that destroyed Calhoun County Airport, this groundbreaking highlights the new start and economic development opportunities that are taking flight in Calhoun County.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) and Industrial Development Authority (IDA) invite you to the groundbreaking of their new state-of-the-art, 4000 sq ft terminal set to open October 2021 and serve the Southeast region of the United States.
“It is exciting to see nearly two years of work culminate in this groundbreaking event,” said Scott Snyder, Industrial Development Authority, Board Chairman. “It is particularly special for our community to kick off the future of economic development for our community and aviation in our region on the anniversary of the storm that almost brought this community to her knees. This facility is a beacon representing the strength and spirit of the people of Calhoun County.”
The BOCC and IDA will host a groundbreaking ceremony and rebuilding celebration from Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 2020 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. Ground breaking ceremony 10 a.m.
Highlights of the day will include:
Food trucks and refreshments onsite
FREE pancake breakfast and BBQ rib lunch
Planes flying from around the region
Bomber jacket drawing for pilots
Saturday, October 10, 2020
from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT
F-95 Calhoun County Airport
16701 NW Agri Park Road, Altha, FL 32421