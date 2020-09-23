Legals for 09-23-20
Wednesday, September 23. 2020
Legal Notice
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS AND REVISIONS FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION
I, Laurel M. Lee, Secretary of State for Florida, do hereby give notice that the ballot title, ballot summary and as applicable, the financial impact statement for each of the following proposed amendments and revisions to the Florida Constitution will be on the General Election ballot on November 3, 2020 in each county. The full text as appears herein may also be found at https://dos.elections.myflorida.com/initiatives/, at FloridaPublicNotices.com, and at this newspaper’s website.
No. 1
Constitutional Amendment
Article VI, Section 2
ARTICLE VI, SECTION 2. Electors. —Every citizen Only a citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.
No. 2
Constitutional Amendment
Article X, Section 24
ARTICLE X, SECTION 24. Florida minimum wage.—
(c) MINIMUM WAGE. Employers shall pay Employees Wages no less than the Minimum Wage for all hours worked in Florida. Six months after enactment, the Minimum Wage shall be established at an hourly rate of $6.15. Effective September 30th, 2021, the existing state Minimum Wage shall increase to $10.00 per hour, and then increase each September 30th thereafter by $1.00 per hour, until the Minimum Wage reaches $15.00 per hour on September 30th, 2026. On September 30th of 2027 that year and on each following September 30th, the state Agency for Workforce Innovation shall calculate an adjusted Minimum Wage rate by increasing the current Minimum Wage rate by the rate of inflation during the twelve months prior to each September 1st using the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, CPI-W, or a successor index as calculated by the United States Department of Labor. Each adjusted Minimum Wage rate calculated shall be published and take effect on the following January 1st. For tipped Employees meeting eligibility requirements for the tip credit under the FLSA, Employers may credit towards satisfaction of the Minimum Wage tips up to the amount of the allowable FLSA tip credit in 2003.
No. 3
Constitutional Amendment
Article VI, Section 5
ARTICLE VI, SECTION 5.
Primary, general, and special elections.—
(c) All elections for the Florida legislature, governor and cabinet shall be held as follows:
(1) A single primary election shall be held for each office. All electors registered to vote for the office being filled shall be allowed to vote in the primary election for said office regardless of the voter’s, or any candidate’s, political party affiliation or lack of same.
(2) All candidates qualifying for election to the office shall be placed on the same ballot for the primary election regardless of any candidate’s political party affiliation or lack of same.
(3) The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes cast in the primary election shall advance to the general election. For elections in which only two candidates qualify for the same office, no primary will be held and the winner will be determined in the general election.
(4) Nothing in this subsection shall prohibit a political party from nominating a candidate to run for office under this subsection. Nothing in this subsection shall prohibit a party from endorsing or otherwise supporting a candidate as provided by law. A candidate’s affiliation with a political party may appear on the ballot as provided by law.
(5) This amendment is self-executing and shall be effective January 1, 2024.
No. 4
Constitutional Amendment
Article XI, Sections 5 and 7
ARTICLE XI, SECTION 5. Amendment or revision election.—
(a) A proposed amendment to or revision of this constitution, or any part of it, shall be submitted to the electors at the next general election held more than ninety days after the joint resolution or report of revision commission, constitutional convention or taxation and budget reform commission proposing it is filed with the custodian of state records, unless, pursuant to law enacted by the affirmative vote of three-fourths of the membership of each house of the legislature and limited to a single amendment or revision, it is submitted at an earlier special election held more than ninety days after such filing. If the proposed amendment or revision is approved as provided in subsection (e), it shall be submitted to the electors a second time at the next general election occurring at least ten weeks after the election in which the proposed amendment or revision is initially approved.
(b) A proposed amendment or revision of this constitution, or any part of it, by initiative shall be submitted to the electors at the general election provided the initiative petition is filed with the custodian of state records no later than February 1 of the year in which the general election is held. If the proposed amendment or revision is approved as provided in subsection (e), it shall be submitted to the electors a second time at the next general election.
(c) The legislature shall provide by general law, prior to the holding of an election pursuant to this section, for the provision of a statement to the public regarding the probable financial impact of any amendment proposed by initiative pursuant to section 3.
(d) Once in the tenth week, and once in the sixth week immediately preceding the week in which an the election is held, the proposed amendment or revision, with notice of the date of election at which it will be submitted to the electors, shall be published in one newspaper of general circulation in each county in which a newspaper is published.
(e) Unless otherwise specifically provided for elsewhere in this constitution, if the proposed amendment or revision is approved by vote of at least sixty percent of the electors voting on the measure in each of two elections, it shall be effective as an amendment to or revision of the constitution of the state on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in January following the second election in which the proposed amendment or revision is approved, or on such other date as may be specified in the amendment or revision.
SECTION 7. Tax or fee limitation.—Notwithstanding Article X, Section 12(d) of this constitution, no new State tax or fee shall be imposed on or after November 8, 1994 by any amendment to this constitution unless the proposed amendment is approved by not fewer than two-thirds of the voters voting in each of the two elections in which such proposed amendment is considered. For purposes of this section, the phrase “new State tax or fee” shall mean any tax or fee which would produce revenue subject to lump sum or other appropriation by the Legislature, either for the State general revenue fund or any trust fund, which tax or fee is not in effect on November 7, 1994 including without limitation such taxes and fees as are the subject of proposed constitutional amendments appearing on the ballot on November 8, 1994. This section shall apply to proposed constitutional amendments relating to State taxes or fees which appear on the November 8, 1994 ballot, or later ballots, and any such proposed amendment which fails to gain the two-thirds vote required hereby shall be null, void and without effect.
No. 5
Constitutional Amendment
Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII
ARTICLE VII, Finance and Taxation. SECTION 4. Taxation; assessments.—
By general law regulations shall be prescribed which shall secure a just valuation of all property for ad valorem taxation, provided:
(a) Agricultural land, land producing high water recharge to Florida's aquifers, or land used exclusively for noncommercial recreational purposes may be classified by general law and assessed solely on the basis of character or use.
(b) As provided by general law and subject to conditions, limitations, and reasonable definitions specified therein, land used for conservation purposes shall be classified by
general law and assessed solely on the basis of character or use.
(c) Pursuant to general law tangible personal property held for sale as stock in trade and livestock may be valued for taxation at a specified percentage of its value, may be classified for tax purposes, or may be exempted from taxation.
(d) All persons entitled to a homestead exemption under Section 6 of this Article shall have their homestead assessed at just value as of January 1 of the year following the effective date of this amendment. This assessment shall change only as provided in this subsection.
(1) Assessments subject to this subsection shall be changed annually on January 1st of each year; but those changes in assessments shall not exceed the lower of the following: a. Three percent (3%) of the assessment for the prior year. b. The percent change in the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers, U.S. City Average, all items 1967=100, or successor reports for the preceding calendar year as initially reported by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.
(2) No assessment shall exceed just value.
(3) After any change of ownership, as provided by general law, homestead property shall be assessed at just value as of January 1 of the following year, unless the provisions of paragraph (8) apply. Thereafter, the homestead shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.
(4) New homestead property shall be assessed at just value as of January 1st of the year following the establishment of the homestead, unless the provisions of paragraph (8) apply. That assessment shall only change as provided in this subsection.
(5) Changes, additions, reductions, or improvements to homestead property shall be assessed as provided for by general law; provided, however, after the adjustment for any change, addition, reduction, or improvement, the property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.
(6) In the event of a termination of homestead status, the property shall be assessed as provided by general law.
(7) The provisions of this amendment are severable. If any of the provisions of this amendment shall be held unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, the decision of such court shall not affect or impair any remaining provisions of this amendment. (8) a. A person who establishes a new homestead as of January 1, 2009, or January 1 of any subsequent year and who has received a homestead exemption pursuant to Section 6 of this Article as of January 1 of any either of the three two years immediately preceding the establishment of the new homestead is entitled to have the new homestead assessed at less than just value. If this revision is approved in January of 2008, a person who establishes a new homestead as of January 1, 2008, is entitled to have the new homestead assessed at less than just value only if that person received a homestead exemption on January 1, 2007. The assessed value of the newly established homestead shall be determined as follows: 1. If the just value of the new homestead is greater than or equal to the just value of the prior homestead as of January 1 of the year in which the prior homestead was abandoned, the assessed value of the new homestead shall be the just value of the new homestead minus an amount equal to the lesser of $500,000 or the difference between the just value and the assessed value of the prior homestead as of January 1 of the year in which the prior homestead was abandoned. Thereafter, the homestead shall be assessed as provided in this subsection. 2. If the just value of the new homestead is less than the just value of the prior homestead as of January 1 of the year in which the prior homestead was abandoned, the assessed value of 98 the new homestead shall be equal to the just value of the new homestead divided by the just value of the prior homestead and multiplied by the assessed value of the prior homestead. However, if the difference between the just value of the new homestead and the assessed value of the new homestead calculated pursuant to this sub-subparagraph is greater than $500,000, the assessed value of the new homestead shall be increased so that the difference between the just value and the assessed value equals $500,000. Thereafter, the homestead shall be assessed as provided in this subsection. b. By general law and subject to conditions specified therein, the legislature shall provide for application of this paragraph to property owned by more than one person.
(e) The legislature may, by general law, for assessment purposes and subject to the provisions of this subsection, allow counties and municipalities to authorize by ordinance that historic property may be assessed solely on the basis of character or use. Such character or use assessment shall apply only to the jurisdiction adopting
the ordinance. The requirements for eligible properties must be specified by general law.
(f) A county may, in the manner prescribed by general law, provide for a reduction in the assessed value of homestead property to the extent of any increase in the assessed value of that property which results from the construction or reconstruction of the property for the purpose of providing living quarters for one or more natural or adoptive grandparents or parents of the owner of the property or of the owner's spouse if at least one of the grandparents or parents for whom the living quarters are provided is 62 years of age or older. Such a reduction may not exceed the lesser of the following: (1) The increase in assessed value resulting from construction or reconstruction of the property.
(2) Twenty percent of the total assessed value of the property as improved.
(g) For all levies other than school district levies, assessments of residential real property, as defined by general law, which contains nine units or fewer and which is not subject to the assessment limitations set forth in subsections (a) through (d) shall change only as provided in this subsection.
(1) Assessments subject to this subsection shall be changed annually on the date of assessment provided by law; but those changes in assessments shall not exceed ten percent (10%) of the assessment for the prior year.
(2) No assessment shall exceed just value.
(3) After a change of ownership or control, as defined by general law, including any change of ownership of a legal entity that owns the property, such property shall be assessed at just value as of the next assessment date. Thereafter, such property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.
(4) Changes, additions, reductions, or improvements to such property shall be assessed as provided for by general law; however, after the adjustment for any change, addition, reduction, or improvement, the property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.
(h) For all levies other than school district levies, assessments of real property that is not subject to the assessment limitations set forth in subsections (a) through (d) and (g) shall change only as provided in this subsection.
(1) Assessments subject to this subsection shall be changed annually on the date of assessment provided by law; but those changes in assessments shall not exceed ten percent (10%) of the assessment for the prior year.
(2) No assessment shall exceed just value.
(3) The legislature must provide that such property shall be assessed at just value as of the next assessment date after a qualifying improvement, as defined by general law, is made to such property. Thereafter, such property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.
(4) The legislature may provide that such property shall be assessed at just value as of the next assessment date after a change of ownership or control, as defined by general law, including any change of ownership of the legal entity that owns the property. Thereafter, such property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.
(5) Changes, additions, reductions, or improvements to such property shall be assessed as provided for by general law; however, after the adjustment for any change, addition, reduction, or improvement, the property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.
(i) The legislature, by general law and subject to conditions specified therein, may prohibit the consideration of the following in the determination of the assessed value of real property:
(1) Any change or improvement to real property used for residential purposes made to improve the property's resistance to wind damage.
(2) The installation of a solar or renewable energy source device.
(j) (1) The assessment of the following working waterfront properties shall be based upon the current use of the property: a. Land used predominantly for commercial fishing purposes. b. Land that is accessible to the public and used for vessel launches into waters that are navigable. c. Marinas and drystacks that are open to the public. d. Water-dependent marine manufacturing facilities, commercial fishing facilities, and marine vessel construction and repair facilities and their support activities.
(2) The assessment benefit provided by this subsection is subject to conditions and limitations and reasonable definitions as specified by the legislature by general law.
ARTICLE XII, SCHEDULE
Transfer of the accrued benefit from specified limitations on homestead property tax assessments; increased portability period.—This section and the amendment to Section 4 of Article VII, which extends to three years the time period during which the accrued benefit from specified limitations on homestead property tax
assessments may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead, shall take effect January 1, 2021.
No. 6
Constitutional Amendment
Article VII, Section 6 and Article XII
ARTICLE VII Finance and Taxation SECTION 6. Homestead exemptions.—
(a) Every person who has the legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, or another legally or naturally dependent upon the owner, shall be exempt from taxation thereon, except assessments for special benefits, up to the assessed valuation of twenty-five thousand dollars and, for all levies other than school district levies, on the assessed valuation greater than fifty thousand 1 dollars and up to seventy-five thousand dollars, upon establishment of right thereto in the manner prescribed by law. The real estate may be held by legal or equitable title, by the entireties, jointly, in common, as a condominium, or indirectly by stock ownership or membership representing the owner's or member's proprietary interest in a corporation owning a fee or a leasehold initially in excess of ninety-eight years. The exemption shall not apply with respect to any assessment roll until such roll is first determined to be in compliance with the provisions of section 4 by a state agency designated by general law. This exemption is repealed on the effective date of any amendment to this Article which provides for the assessment of homestead property at less than just value.
(b) Not more than one exemption shall be allowed any individual or family unit or with respect to any residential unit. No exemption shall exceed the value of the real estate assessable to the owner or, in case of ownership through stock or membership in a corporation, the value of the proportion which the interest in the corporation bears to the assessed value of the property.
(c) By general law and subject to conditions specified therein, the Legislature may provide to renters, who are permanent residents, ad valorem tax relief on all ad valorem tax levies. Such ad valorem tax relief shall be in the form and amount established by general law.
(d) The legislature may, by general law, allow counties or municipalities, for the purpose of their respective tax levies and subject to the provisions of general law, to grant either or both of the following additional homestead tax exemptions:
(1) An exemption not exceeding fifty thousand dollars to a person who has the legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, who has attained age sixty-five, and whose household income, as defined by general law, does not exceed twenty thousand dollars; or
(2) An exemption equal to the assessed value of the property to a person who has the legal or equitable title to real estate with a just value less than two hundred and fifty thousand dollars, as determined in the first tax year that the owner applies and is eligible for the exemption, and who has maintained thereon the permanent residence of the owner for not less than twenty-five years, who has attained age sixty-five, and whose household income does not exceed the income limitation prescribed in paragraph (1). The general law must allow counties and municipalities to grant these additional exemptions, within the limits prescribed in this subsection, by ordinance adopted in the manner prescribed by general law, and must provide for the periodic adjustment of the income limitation prescribed in this subsection for changes in the cost of living.
(e)(1) Each veteran who is age 65 or older who is partially or totally permanently disabled shall receive a discount from the amount of the ad valorem tax otherwise owed on homestead property the veteran owns and resides in if the disability was combat related and the veteran was honorably discharged upon separation from military service. The discount shall be in a percentage equal to the percentage of the veteran's permanent, service-connected disability as determined by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. To qualify for the discount granted by this paragraph subsection, an applicant must submit to the county property appraiser, by March 1, an official letter from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs stating the percentage of the veteran's service-connected disability and such evidence that reasonably identifies the disability as combat related and a copy ofhe veteran's honorable discharge. If the property appraiser denies the request for a discount, the appraiser must notify the applicant in writing of the reasons for the denial, and the veteran may reapply. The Legislature may, by general law, waive the annual application requirement in subsequent years.
(2) If a veteran who receives the discount described in paragraph (1) predeceases his or her spouse, and if, upon the death of the veteran, the surviving spouse holds the legal or beneficial title to the homestead property and permanently resides thereon, the discount carries over to the surviving spouse until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the homestead property. If the surviving spouse sells or otherwise disposes of the property, a discount not to exceed the dollar amount granted from the most recent ad valorem tax roll may be transferred to the surviving spouse's new homestead property, if used as his or her permanent residence and he or she has not remarried.
(3) This subsection is self-executing and does not require implementing legislation.
(f) By general law and subject to conditions and limitations specified therein, the Legislature may provide ad valorem tax relief equal to the total amount or a portion of the ad valorem tax otherwise owed on homestead property to:
(1) The surviving spouse of a veteran who died from service-connected causes while on active duty as a member of the United States Armed Forces.
(2) The surviving spouse of a first responder who died in the line of duty.
(3) A first responder who is totally and permanently disabled as a result of an injury or injuries sustained in the line of duty. Causal connection between a disability and service in the line of duty shall not be presumed but must be determined as provided by general law. For purposes of this paragraph, the term "disability" does not include a chronic condition or chronic disease, unless the injury sustained in the line of duty was the sole cause of the chronic condition or chronic disease. As used in this subsection and as further defined by general law, the term "first responder" means a law enforcement officer, a correctional officer, a firefighter, an emergency medical technician, or a paramedic, and the term "in the line of duty" means arising out of and in the actual performance of duty required by employment as a first responder.
ARTICLE XII, SCHEDULE
Ad valorem tax discount for surviving spouses of certain permanently disabled veterans.—The amendment to Section 6 of Article VII, relating to the ad valorem tax discount for spouses 144 of certain deceased veterans who had permanent, combat-related disabilities, and this section shall take effect January 1, 2021.
PROPUESTAS DE ENMIENDAS Y REVISIONES CONSTITUCIONALES PARA LA ELECCION GENERAL DEL 2020
Yo, LAUREL M LEE, Secretario de Estado de la Florida, por el presente notifico que el título del boleta, el resumen del boleta, y según se aplique, la declaración de impacto financiero, de las siguientes enmiendas constitucionales propuestas y revisiones estarán en el boleta de las elecciones generales del 2020 en el día 3 de noviembre, 2020, en cada condado. El texto completo de estas enmiendas como se presenten aquí también se puede encontrar en DOS.Elections.MyFlorida.com/initiatives, en FloridaPublicNotices.com, y en el sitio web de este periódico.
Núm. 1
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo VI, Sección 2
ARTÍCULO VI, SECCIÓN 2. Votantes. Cada ciudadano Solo un ciudadano de los Estados Unidos que tenga al menos dieciocho años de edad y que sea residente permanente del estado, si está registrado según lo dispuesto por la ley, será un votante del condado donde se registró.
Núm. 2
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo X, Sección 24
ARTÍCULO X, SECCIÓN 24. Salario mínimo de Florida de la Florida.-
(c) SALARIO MÍNIMO. Los empleadores deberán pagar a sus empleados salarios no menores al salario mínimo por todas las horas trabajadas en la Florida. Seis meses después de la promulgación, el salario mínimo se establecerá a una tarifa por hora de $ 6,15. A partir del 30 de septiembre de 2021, el salario mínimo estatal actual se incrementará a $ 10,00 por hora y luego aumentará $ 1,00 por hora todos los 30 de septiembre hasta que el salario mínimo alcance los $ 15,00 por hora el 30 de septiembre de 2026. El 30 de septiembre de 2027 que año y cada 30 de septiembre siguiente, la Agencia para la Innovación de la Fuerza Laboral del Estado de la Florida (Agency for Workforce Innovation) calculará una tasa de salario mínimo ajustada, incrementando la tasa de salario mínimo actual según la tasa de inflación durante los doce meses anteriores a cada 1 de septiembre. Para ello, utilizan el índice de precios al consumidor para el salario urbano asalariados y trabajadores de oficina, CPI-W, o un índice sucesor calculado por el Departamento de Trabajo de los Estados Unidos. Cada tasa de salario mínimo ajustada calculada se publicará y entrará en vigencia el siguiente 1 de enero. Para los empleados que reciben propinas y cumplen con los requisitos de elegibilidad para el crédito por propina según la FLSA (Ley de Normas Laborales Justa), los empleadores pueden tomar como crédito por propina para el salario mínimo el monto del crédito por propina permitido de la FLSA en 2003 como máximo.
Núm. 3
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo VI, Sección 5
ARTÍCULO VI, SECCIÓN 5 Elecciones primarias, generales y especiales.
(c) Todas las elecciones para la legislatura, el gobernador y el gabinete de Florida se llevarán a cabo de la siguiente manera:
(1) Se realizará una elección primaria única para cada cargo. Todos los electores registrados para votar para el cargo a cubrir, podrán votar en las elecciones primarias para dicho cargo, independientemente de la afiliación o no afiliación de los votantes, o de cualquier candidato, a un partido político.
(2) Todos los candidatos que califiquen para la elección para el cargo se colocarán en la misma boleta electoral para las elecciones primarias, independientemente de la afiliación o no de cualquier candidato a algún partido político.
(3) Los dos candidatos que obtengan la mayoría de los votos avanzarán a las elecciones generales. Para las elecciones en las que solo dos candidatos califiquen para el mismo cargo, no se realizarán elecciones primarias y el ganador se determinará en las elecciones generales.
(4) Nada en este inciso prohibirá a un partido político nominar a un candidato para postularse para un cargo bajo este inciso. Nada en este inciso prohibirá que un partido respalde o apoye a un candidato de acuerdo a lo dispuesto por la ley. La afiliación de un candidato a un partido político puede aparecer en la boleta electoral según lo dispuesto por la ley.
(5) Esta enmienda es autoejecutable y entrará en vigencia el 1 de enero de 2024.
Núm. 4
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo XI, Secciones 5 y 7
ARTÍCULO XI, SECCIÓN 5. Elección de enmienda o revisión.
(a) Una enmienda o revisión propuesta de esta constitución, o cualquier parte de ella, se presentará a los electores en las próximas elecciones generales a llevarse a cabo más de noventa días después de la resolución conjunta o informe de la comisión de revisión, convención constitucional o impuestos y la comisión de reforma presupuestaria que propone que se presente ante el custodio de los registros estatales, a menos que, de conformidad con la ley promulgada por el voto afirmativo de tres cuartas partes de los miembros de cada cámara de la legislatura y se limite a una sola enmienda o revisión, se presente en una elección especial anterior a llevarse a cabo más de noventa días después de dicha presentación. Si la enmienda o revisión propuesta se aprueba según lo dispuesto en el inciso (e), se presentará a los electores por segunda vez en las próximas elecciones generales que ocurran al menos diez semanas después de la elección en la que se apruebe inicialmente la enmienda o revisión propuesta.
(b) Una enmienda o revisión propuesta de esta constitución, o cualquier parte de ella, por iniciativa se presentará a los electores en las elecciones generales siempre que la petición de iniciativa se presente al custodio de los registros estatales a más tardar el 1 de febrero del año en el que se lleva a cabo la elección general. Si la enmienda o revisión propuesta se aprueba según lo dispuesto en el inciso (e), se presentará a los electores por segunda vez en la próxima elección general.
(c) La legislatura proporcionará, por ley general, antes de llevar a cabo una elección de conformidad con esta sección, la provisión de una declaración al público sobre el probable impacto financiero de cualquier enmienda propuesta por iniciativa de conformidad con la sección 3.
(d) Una vez en la décima semana, y una vez en la sexta semana inmediatamente anterior a la semana en que se lleva a cabo una la elección, la enmienda o revisión propuesta, con aviso de la fecha de elección en la que se presentará a los electores, se publicará en un periódico de circulación general en cada condado en el que se publique un periódico.
(e) A menos que se especifique lo contrario en otra parte de esta constitución, si la enmienda o revisión propuesta se aprueba por votación de al menos el sesenta por ciento de los electores que votan con respecto a la medida en cada una de las dos elecciones, será efectiva como una enmienda o revisión de la constitución del estado el primer martes después del primer lunes de enero posterior a la segunda elección en la que se aprueba la enmienda o revisión propuesta, o en la fecha que se especifique en la enmienda o revisión.
SECCIÓN 7. Limitación de impuestos o tasas. No obstante, el Artículo X, Sección 12 (d) de esta constitución, no se impondrá ningún impuesto o tasa del Estado nueva a partir del 8 de noviembre de 1994 por ninguna enmienda a esta constitución a menos que la enmienda propuesta sea aprobada por no menos más de dos tercios de los votantes que votan en cada una de las dos elecciones en las que se considera dicha enmienda propuesta. Para los fines de esta sección, la frase "nuevo impuesto o tasa estatal" significará cualquier impuesto o tasa que produzca ingresos sujetos a una suma global el 13 de diciembre de 2019 u otra apropiación por parte de la Legislatura, ya sea para el fondo general de ingresos del Estado o cualquier fondo fiduciario, cuyo impuesto o tasa no esté vigente el 7 de noviembre de 1994, incluidos los impuestos y tasas que son objeto de las enmiendas constitucionales propuestas que aparecen en la boleta electoral del 8 de noviembre de 1994. Esta sección se aplicará a las enmiendas constitucionales propuestas relacionadas co
PROPUESTAS DE ENMIENDAS Y REVISIONES CONSTITUCIONALES PARA LA ELECCION GENERAL DEL 2020
Yo, LAUREL M LEE, Secretario de Estado de la Florida, por el presente notifico que el título del boleta, el resumen del boleta, y según se aplique, la declaración de impacto financiero, de las siguientes enmiendas constitucionales propuestas y revisiones estarán en el boleta de las elecciones generales del 2020 en el día 3 de noviembre, 2020, en cada condado. El texto completo de estas enmiendas como se presenten aquí también se puede encontrar en DOS.Elections.MyFlorida.com/initiatives, en FloridaPublicNotices.com, y en el sitio web de este periódico.
Núm. 1
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo VI, Sección 2
ARTÍCULO VI, SECCIÓN 2. Votantes. Cada ciudadano Solo un ciudadano de los Estados Unidos que tenga al menos dieciocho años de edad y que sea residente permanente del estado, si está registrado según lo dispuesto por la ley, será un votante del condado donde se registró.
Núm. 2
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo X, Sección 24
ARTÍCULO X, SECCIÓN 24. Salario mínimo de Florida de la Florida.-
(c) SALARIO MÍNIMO. Los empleadores deberán pagar a sus empleados salarios no menores al salario mínimo por todas las horas trabajadas en la Florida. Seis meses después de la promulgación, el salario mínimo se establecerá a una tarifa por hora de $ 6,15. A partir del 30 de septiembre de 2021, el salario mínimo estatal actual se incrementará a $ 10,00 por hora y luego aumentará $ 1,00 por hora todos los 30 de septiembre hasta que el salario mínimo alcance los $ 15,00 por hora el 30 de septiembre de 2026. El 30 de septiembre de 2027 que año y cada 30 de septiembre siguiente, la Agencia para la Innovación de la Fuerza Laboral del Estado de la Florida (Agency for Workforce Innovation) calculará una tasa de salario mínimo ajustada, incrementando la tasa de salario mínimo actual según la tasa de inflación durante los doce meses anteriores a cada 1 de septiembre. Para ello, utilizan el índice de precios al consumidor para el salario urbano asalariados y trabajadores de oficina, CPI-W, o un índice sucesor calculado por el Departamento de Trabajo de los Estados Unidos. Cada tasa de salario mínimo ajustada calculada se publicará y entrará en vigencia el siguiente 1 de enero. Para los empleados que reciben propinas y cumplen con los requisitos de elegibilidad para el crédito por propina según la FLSA (Ley de Normas Laborales Justa), los empleadores pueden tomar como crédito por propina para el salario mínimo el monto del crédito por propina permitido de la FLSA en 2003 como máximo.
Núm. 3
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo VI, Sección 5
ARTÍCULO VI, SECCIÓN 5 Elecciones primarias, generales y especiales.
(c) Todas las elecciones para la legislatura, el gobernador y el gabinete de Florida se llevarán a cabo de la siguiente manera:
(1) Se realizará una elección primaria única para cada cargo. Todos los electores registrados para votar para el cargo a cubrir, podrán votar en las elecciones primarias para dicho cargo, independientemente de la afiliación o no afiliación de los votantes, o de cualquier candidato, a un partido político.
(2) Todos los candidatos que califiquen para la elección para el cargo se colocarán en la misma boleta electoral para las elecciones primarias, independientemente de la afiliación o no de cualquier candidato a algún partido político.
(3) Los dos candidatos que obtengan la mayoría de los votos avanzarán a las elecciones generales. Para las elecciones en las que solo dos candidatos califiquen para el mismo cargo, no se realizarán elecciones primarias y el ganador se determinará en las elecciones generales.
(4) Nada en este inciso prohibirá a un partido político nominar a un candidato para postularse para un cargo bajo este inciso. Nada en este inciso prohibirá que un partido respalde o apoye a un candidato de acuerdo a lo dispuesto por la ley. La afiliación de un candidato a un partido político puede aparecer en la boleta electoral según lo dispuesto por la ley.
(5) Esta enmienda es autoejecutable y entrará en vigencia el 1 de enero de 2024.
Núm. 4
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo XI, Secciones 5 y 7
ARTÍCULO XI, SECCIÓN 5. Elección de enmienda o revisión.
(a) Una enmienda o revisión propuesta de esta constitución, o cualquier parte de ella, se presentará a los electores en las próximas elecciones generales a llevarse a cabo más de noventa días después de la resolución conjunta o informe de la comisión de revisión, convención constitucional o impuestos y la comisión de reforma presupuestaria que propone que se presente ante el custodio de los registros estatales, a menos que, de conformidad con la ley promulgada por el voto afirmativo de tres cuartas partes de los miembros de cada cámara de la legislatura y se limite a una sola enmienda o revisión, se presente en una elección especial anterior a llevarse a cabo más de noventa días después de dicha presentación. Si la enmienda o revisión propuesta se aprueba según lo dispuesto en el inciso (e), se presentará a los electores por segunda vez en las próximas elecciones generales que ocurran al menos diez semanas después de la elección en la que se apruebe inicialmente la enmienda o revisión propuesta.
(b) Una enmienda o revisión propuesta de esta constitución, o cualquier parte de ella, por iniciativa se presentará a los electores en las elecciones generales siempre que la petición de iniciativa se presente al custodio de los registros estatales a más tardar el 1 de febrero del año en el que se lleva a cabo la elección general. Si la enmienda o revisión propuesta se aprueba según lo dispuesto en el inciso (e), se presentará a los electores por segunda vez en la próxima elección general.
(c) La legislatura proporcionará, por ley general, antes de llevar a cabo una elección de conformidad con esta sección, la provisión de una declaración al público sobre el probable impacto financiero de cualquier enmienda propuesta por iniciativa de conformidad con la sección 3.
(d) Una vez en la décima semana, y una vez en la sexta semana inmediatamente anterior a la semana en que se lleva a cabo una la elección, la enmienda o revisión propuesta, con aviso de la fecha de elección en la que se presentará a los electores, se publicará en un periódico de circulación general en cada condado en el que se publique un periódico.
(e) A menos que se especifique lo contrario en otra parte de esta constitución, si la enmienda o revisión propuesta se aprueba por votación de al menos el sesenta por ciento de los electores que votan con respecto a la medida en cada una de las dos elecciones, será efectiva como una enmienda o revisión de la constitución del estado el primer martes después del primer lunes de enero posterior a la segunda elección en la que se aprueba la enmienda o revisión propuesta, o en la fecha que se especifique en la enmienda o revisión.
SECCIÓN 7. Limitación de impuestos o tasas. No obstante, el Artículo X, Sección 12 (d) de esta constitución, no se impondrá ningún impuesto o tasa del Estado nueva a partir del 8 de noviembre de 1994 por ninguna enmienda a esta constitución a menos que la enmienda propuesta sea aprobada por no menos más de dos tercios de los votantes que votan en cada una de las dos elecciones en las que se considera dicha enmienda propuesta. Para los fines de esta sección, la frase "nuevo impuesto o tasa estatal" significará cualquier impuesto o tasa que produzca ingresos sujetos a una suma global el 13 de diciembre de 2019 u otra apropiación por parte de la Legislatura, ya sea para el fondo general de ingresos del Estado o cualquier fondo fiduciario, cuyo impuesto o tasa no esté vigente el 7 de noviembre de 1994, incluidos los impuestos y tasas que son objeto de las enmiendas constitucionales propuestas que aparecen en la boleta electoral del 8 de noviembre de 1994. Esta sección se aplicará a las enmiendas constitucionales propuestas relacionadas co
