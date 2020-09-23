Shelby Lee Reeder, age 89, of Blountstown, FL passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Blountstown.
Shelby was born on February 18, 1931 in Headland, Alabama to shelly Lee Reeder and Bessie Mae (Peterson) Reeder and had lived in Calhoun County since 1987 coming from Georgia. Shelby was an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God Faith. He enjoyed reading, preaching, and listing to sports, electronics, and traveling. Most of all he loved his family.
Survivors include: Wife, Elizabeth Reeder of Blountstown, FL
Three brothers, James Reeder and wife, Cathy of Greenville, SC,Billy Reeder and wife, Ann of Middleburg, FL, Bobby Reeder and wife, Patti of Brooks, FL; One sister, Dorothy Lanning of Illinois; 2 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ken Taylor officiating. Interment followed in Williams Memorial Cemetery in Scotts Ferry, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.
