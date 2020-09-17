Countywide census drive was held over weekend

The Calhoun County Community Foundation, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners and various local businesses sponsored a countywide census drive over the weekend at locations throughout the county.
Pictured, Property Appraiser Carla Peacock and Clerk of Court Carla Hand waited on citizens in the courthouse. The 2020 Census is happening now and you can now respond online, by phone, or by mail. The 2020 Census asks a few simple questions about you and everyone who was living with you on April 1, 2020. Phone: 844-330-2020 or you can respond Online - Go to 2020census.gov
. By Mail: You can mail back the paper questionnaire sent to your home. You can also respond online or by phone. The 2020 Census will determine congressional representation, determine hundreds of billions in federal funding every year, and provide data that will impact communities over the next decade.