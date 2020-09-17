Tiger lose season opener

A few months ago, it was uncertain if a season would even be played due to COVID-19 concerns. The FHSAA did delay the start of the season making many teams including Blountstown lose a couple of games from their original schedule. This decision sent teams scrambling to reshuffle their schedules. Mother nature found her way into the mix adding an hour long weather delay to start the season as a thunderstorm rolled through Marianna prior to the start of the game.
The season and the game finally started with things looking well for the Tigers. The Tigers received the opening kick off and did not skip a beat from last year's State Runner-Up team. The Tigers made short work putting points on the scoreboard with a 6 play 61 yard drive capped off by a 15 yard Ken Speights run. Speights added the 2 point conversion on a run to the right and the Tigers took the early 8-0 lead with 8:29 in the 1st quarter.
Marianna would answer on their next possession eating up the rest of the first quarter and going on a 13 play scoring drive covering 71 yards. The Bulldogs QB scored on a 4 yard run on the first play of the 2nd quarter. The extra point pulled Marianna to within one point at 8-7.
The turnover bug bit the Tigers on their next possession with an interception that the Bulldogs returned to the Blountstown 15 yard line. The Bulldogs wasted no time taking advantage of the turnover and short field and scored on a 6 yard QB sneak on 4th and 1. The extra point was wide right but the Bulldogs took the 13-8 lead with 10:46 to go in the 2nd quarter.
Blountstown took their next possession and drove down to the Marianna 30 yard line but turned the ball over again when a 4th and 11 pass attempt was intercepted in the end zone with 2:28 left in the half. Marianna would take over on their 20 yard line and cross midfield as the half expired.
Marianna received the 2nd half kick off and marched into Tiger territory but lost the ball on downs on the Tiger 35 yard line. Blountstown looked to take the lead on their next drive. The Tigers went 65 yards on 9 plays converting a 4th and 1 early in the drive in their own territory. The scoring drive ended with an 11 yard Speights run. The attempt for 2 was intercepted in the end zone but the Tigers would take the slim 14-13 lead with 2:15 to go in the 3rd quarter.
That lead was short lived. Marianna took the ensuing kick off and raced up the middle of the coverage team untouched for 87 yards and a Bulldog TD. The extra point added to the Marianna lead 20-14 with 1:57 to play in the 3rd quarter.
The Blountstown offense would sputter the rest of the way being forced to punt twice in the 4th quarter. The last punt was with 6:11 to play in the game. The Bulldogs were able to keep possession and run the clock out to end the game in their favor at 20-14.
The Tiger offense looked great on the first possession of the night. It was anemic after that. The offense totaled only 185 yards, all on the ground, going 0-5 on pass attempts with 2 interceptions. The leading ground gainer for the Tigers was Elam Johnson who churned out 62 yards on 11 carries. Ken Speights added 57 yards with 8 carries and Garrett Martin chipped in 47 yards on 7 touches.
Defensively, Blountstown only gave up 195 total yards to Marianna but the kickoff return for a TD proved to be the back breaker. Jarian Mosely led the Tigers defensively with 12 tackles. Deterryan Murphy, Ken Speights and Freshman Amarion Hover added 8 tackles each.
Tiger Head Coach Beau Johnson commented after the loss. “We will find out Monday what kind of football team we are. If we work out hard in the weight room and go out to practice ready to learn and take criticism and try to get better, then we'll end up being the kind of football team I know we can be in October. If we show up Monday and pout and hold our heads down and let this game define our season or tell us how good we are, then we'll get what we deserve."
Blountstown (0-1) will take the short trip across the Apalachicola River to face the Liberty County Bulldogs (0-1) this Friday night. The Tigers will face former head coach Greg Jordan in his first year as the Bulldog head coach. Kickoff in Bristol is set for 6:30 CT.