Lady Wildcats defeat Franklin and St. Joe

Leading scorers were Haylee Tillman with 7 service points, and Chelsea Edenfield with 4 service points. The Varsity lost in 3 with scores 13-25, 13-25, and 10-25.
On Tuesday 9/8 the Lady Gators from Wewa came to town and the Lady Wildcats fell short once again. The JV lost a nail biter in 3 with scores 18-25, 25-17, and 14-16. The Varsity went 4 games and lost 11-25, 25-23, 15-25, and 27-29. Leading servers were Abbie Mathews with 12 combined service points and Deveni Pena with 8 points. Grace Brown, Katelyn Stone, and Nirvonna Brown all had 2 hits a piece.
Altha traveled to Franklin County on 9/10 to face the Seahawks of Franklin County. The Lady Wildcats fought hard and defeated the Seahawks. The JV won in 3 with scores of 23-25, 25-17, and 15-11. Leading servers for JV were Baylee Rowe with 10, Chelsea Edenfield and Valentina Rodrigues each added 9. Baliegh Foster had 4 kills, Izzy Shadrick had 3, and Rodriguez and Braeden Smith each had 2. The Varsity team also won with the help of leading scorers Deveni Pena with 21, Abbie Mathews added 12, and K’leigh Kitchen had 9 service points. Abbie Mathews had 4 hits for the match as well as Katelyn Stone, Grace Brown, Natalie Bailey, and K’leigh Kitchen all had 1. Pena had 5 assists and Kitchen added 4.
Friday 9/11 the Lady Wildcats honored their 2020 seniors when they hosted the Sharks from Port St. Joe. JV won in 3 with scores 25-8, 20-25, and 15-8. Baylee Rowe helped out with a combined total of 11 service points, Chelsea Edenfield had 9, and Haylee Tillman had 10.
Aubree Whitfield, Izzy Shadrick, and Valentina Rodriguez each had a kill. The Varsity also won in 3 games with scores 25-11, 25-11, and 25-14. Theresa Truax had a combined service point total of 13. Grace Brown had 12 service points, and Abbie Mathews added 10. Katelyn Stone had 5 kills, Grace Brown had 3. K’leigh Kitchen, Nirvonna Brown, Natalie Bailey, and Abbie Mathews each had a kill. Deveni Pena Had 5 assists and K’leigh Kitchen had 3.