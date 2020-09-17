Legals for 09-16-20
Thursday, September 17. 2020
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Brett Gill is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 628 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 03-1N-11-0000-0060-0100
West 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, comprising a total of twenty acres, more or less. LESS AND EXCEPT that part of the W 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, lying South of Baker Road, containing 1 acre, more or less. Said parcel contains 19 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Duane Prior
PO Box 335
Lynn Haven, Fl. 32444
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 29, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Beckie Yon is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 355 OF 2018
Parcel # 23-2S-09-0000-0005-0200
Begin at the NW Corner of S 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 South, Range 9 West; thence run East 140 yards to the NE. Corner of lands in O.R. Book 177, Page 394, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 70 yards, thence East 140 yards thence North 70 yards, thence West 140 yards, back to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 2 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mitchell Cooley
3016 Meadow St.
Lynn Haven, Fl. 32444
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 6, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 13 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 16-1N-08-0760-000B-0300
Lots 3, 5, and 6, Block B, Pine Island Subdivision, Unit No. 1, as per Plat Book 1, Page 46, recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Linda Cooper
20902 NE Ash St.
Blountstown, Fl. 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 29 , 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Sammie Simmons is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 345 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 30-1N-09-0000-0011-1300
Commencing at the Northwest Corner of the Southeast 1/4 of Southwest 1/4 of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 9 West and run South 780 feet; thence run East 210 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run East 175 feet; thence run South 100 feet; thence run West 175 feet; thence run North 100 feet to the POINT OF BEGINING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
David Geisel
17188 NE Creek Rd.
Clarksville, Fl. 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 24, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Calhoun County, Florida, Case No. 2013 CC 20 on November 14, 2014, in the matter of Florida State University Credit Union vs. Russell A. Peterson, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2013 Cadillac ATS
VIN # 1G6AA5RA5D0148177
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 5th day of October 2020, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Russell A. Peterson, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
To view the vehicle prior to the sale date, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 850-674-9889.
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to repeal this policy as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 6 – HUMAN RESOURCES
Repeal Policy:
Policy 6.914 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Program
Entire proposal is available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Blountstown High School Auditorium, 18597 NE SR 69; Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair
Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 19000141CAAXMX
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Plaintiff,
-vs-
EMILY MICHELLE CLARK; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EMILY MICHELLE CLARK; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION
Defendants
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on September 2, 2020, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST, 226.52 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS EAST, 226.52 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS EAST 208.71 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST, 208.71 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 59 SECONDS EAST, 208.71 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST, 226.52 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS EAST, 226.52 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 59 SECONDS EAST, 226.52 FEET TO THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GOODWIN ROAD; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS EAST, 30.00 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE ON A BEARING OF NORTH 89 DEGREES 59 SECONDS 50 SECONDS WEST, 226.52 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST, 30.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
AKA 22262 NW GOODWIN RD, ALTHA, FL 32421-3930
at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, on April 23, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM CT. on October 22, 2020.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
DATED this 2nd day of September, 2020.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 226 OF 2017
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 06-1S-08-0000-0043-0000
Commence at the SW Corner of NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West and run North 340 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence from POINT OF BEGINNING run East to the West boundary of a public road; thence run North 120 feet; West to the West boundary line of the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4, SECTION 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West; thence South120 feet to POINT OF BEGINNING and being in NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 , Section 6, township 1 South Range 8 West. Less SR right of way.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Cheryl S. Johnson
C/O Otis Shiver
9102 Wild Trails
San Antonio, TX 78250
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 13, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 310 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-2N-09-0000-0016-3401
Commence at the Southwest Corner of the Southeast of the Southwest of Section 33, Township 2 North, Range 9 West; thence run North 87 degrees 54 minutes East 511 feet; thence North 6 degrees 55 minutes East 578.59 feet to a point of the East side of a 60 foot street; thence North 6 degrees 55 minutes East 166.81 feet; thence South 81 degrees 34 minutes East 344.44 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue South 81 degrees 34 minutes East 200 feet; thence South 27 degrees 25 minutes West 206.69 feet; thence North 78 degrees 4 minutes West 200 feet; thence North 6 degrees 55 minutes East 206.69 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Harold A. Barker and
Elizabeth A. Barker
1243 Johnston Terrace
Chattanooga, TN. 37415
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 7 , 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
TORI BARKER, Unit 1 North
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on October 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1C3CCCAB2FN718865
2015 Chrysler
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will, pursuant to Section 286.011(8), Florida Statutes, hold an attorney/client session on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 2:01 P. M., C.S.T., at the Calhoun County Commission Meeting Room, Courthouse Annex, Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss pending litigation to which Calhoun County is presently a party, specifically, Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners, Plaintiff vs. James F. Moore and Betty B. Moore, Defendants, filed in the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, Case Number 2020-065 CA.
Those attending this session will be County Attorneys, H. Matthew Fuqua and/or A. Clay Milton; County Commission Board Members, Danny Ray Wise, Earl Hunt, Jeral Hall, Scott Monlyn and Gene Bailey, and Court Reporter, Floie Lynn Sexton.
