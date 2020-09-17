Linda Gail Segers, age 79, of Clarksville, FL passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in Marianna, FL.
Gail was born on November 13, 1940 in Clarksville to Natziz Eisenberg and Eloise Virginia (Parrish) Eisenberg and had lived in Clarksville for most of her life. She worked in Medical Billing and enjoyed reading, crocheting, and telling stories. Gail truly loved her family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Quincy Alan Segers.
Survivors include; Three sons: Randall Segers and wife, Elaine of Grand Ridge, FL, Philip Segers and wife Colleen of St. Petersburg, FL, Aaron Segers of Clarksville, FL; One daughter, Belinda Segers of Clarksville, FL; Sister-in-law, Avis Dykes of Clarksville, FL; Seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
No services are planned at this time but will be announced at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.