Mrs. Mary-Ellen Hobbs, age 70, of Blountstown, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2020, in Blountstown, Florida.
Mary-Ellen was born on November 4, 1949, in Riverside, Rhode Island to Jay and Mary (Higgins) Smith. She had lived in Blountstown for the past 30 years. She was a homemaker. Mary Ellen loved sewing, cross word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and truly loved her family and helping other people. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She is preceded in death by her sister Glenda, and her two brothers, Barry and Gleason.
Survivors include: Loving husband: Kenneth C. Hobbs, of Blountstown, FL; 5 Daughters: Shelly and husband Jeff, Julie and husband Larry, Staci-Jo and husband Alex, Glenda and husband Dennis, Sarah and husband Chris; 3 Sons: Walter and wife Deanne, Jeff and wife Robin, Perry; Step Daughter: Katrina and husband Bobby; 17 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; 3 Brothers: Jay and wife Pamela, Allen and wife Donna, Kelton.
At this time no services are planned. Memorialization will be by cremation.
