Durwood Bryant Stokes

Rev. Chris Allen will officiate. Mr. Stokes passed away at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, GA, on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Mr. Stokes was born on July 12, 1929, in Cairo, GA, to the late John William Stokes and Inez Mills Stokes. He served his country in the Georgia National Guard. Durwood retired as a self-employed auto mechanic after 50 years of service to his customers. He was a longtime member of Long Branch Baptist Church here in Cairo.
Survivors include: his wife, Pauline Stokes of Blountstown, FL; children, Wayne Stokes (Emma) of Thomasville, GA, Raymond Stokes of Cairo, GA, Teresa Ann Weeks (Michael) of Thomasville, GA, Daniel Stokes (Desire') of Thomasville, GA, Patsie Prince (Jason) of Cairo, GA; daughter-in-law, Janice Stokes of Cairo, GA; grandchildren, Tim Stokes of Thomasville, GA, Shannon Stokes of Cairo, GA, Bridget Griffith (Ralph) of Thomasville, GA, Sandy Allen (Chris) of Cairo, GA, Phillip Stokes of Cairo, GA, Wesley Stokes (Tayla) of Cairo, GA, Caleb Stokes (Brandy) of Thomasville, GA, Jacob Stokes (Laura) of Cairo, GA, Makayla Weeks of Thomasville, GA, Zach Prince (Misty) of Cairo, GA, Zoe Prince of Cairo, GA, Laramie Stokes of Thomasville, GA, Callie Stokes of Thomasville, GA; great-grandchildren, Kody Stokes, Sydney Griffith, Kate Griffith, Kane Stokes (Heather), Payne Stokes, Dane Stokes, Chloe Allen, Willa Cate Allen, Anniston Stokes, Madilyn Stokes, Kaitlyn Fender, Kameron Fender, Kaleigh Fender; sisters, Erlene Halstead of Savannah, GA, Louise Van Landingham of Donalsonville, GA; brother-in-law, Larry Hudson of Cairo, GA; sister-in-law, Rochelle Warren of Morganton, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.