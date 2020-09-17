Robert Ray Bybee II, age 69 of Clarksville lost his battle with cancer on August 19, 2020.
Robert was born on October 20, 2950 to Robert Ray Bybee and Ruth Bess. He was raised by his grandparents, Walter and Rose Bybee in Oklahoma before traveling the country and joining the army to serve in Vietnam. he married the love of his life Brenda Tipton Bybee in 1970 and spent 50 years by her side. Together they raised five children. He spent most of his life as a carpenter and wood working as a hobby and listening to rock-n-roll classics.
He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Rose Bybee; his father, Robert Ray Bybee, Sr. and two sons, Robert and Ray Bybee III, “Bud” and Jason Lee Bybee “Jay”; his mother and father in law, Dorothy Guy Tipton and John Henry Tipton.
Survivors include his beloved wife Brenda Tipton Bybee; three children: Karen Bybee Nichols, Derick Bybee and Sundee Bybee Chelest and her husband, Mike; four grandchildren: Courtney Bybee Shiver and husband, Adam, Devan Quiroga, Justin Bybee and Kamryn Isler, and one great grandchild, Alex Shiver along with many extended family members that will all greatly miss him.