BHS volleyball players earn recognition

Three Lady Tigers were named to some prestigious lists this past week. The AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) has two programs to recognize top talent across the United States. The AVCA Under Armour All America list is a compilation of the top seniors from all 50 states. To be named to this list you must have received some recognition for outstanding volleyball play on the district level, region level, state level, PrepVolleyball Rankings List, etc. The AVCA also has the Phenom Program list which recognizes top underclassmen who have also received some form of recognition for their outstanding play.
Sophomore Kamryn Parish and Junior Shelbi Dawson were named to the AVCA Phenom list as two of the top underclassmen in the State as well as the United States.
Senior Cydnee Eubanks was named to the AVCA Under Armour All American list as one of the top seniors in the country. She is only one of two Class 1A players to be recognized on this list as well as only one of sixty one players in the State of Florida. She is the second player to ever be named to this list from Blountstown High School. This is a big accomplishment and one that is deserved by all three of these young ladies. We are proud of them and all the work they have put into being recognized as some of the best.