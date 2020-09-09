Norman Krentzel, 80 of Blountstown, went to join his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Blountstown.
Norman was born in Great Bend, Kansas, November 22, 1939 to the late Harry and Hope Merritt Krentzel. Norm graduated high school in Hudson and entered the United States Air Force where he served as a military policeman for four years after which he attended the Police Academy in Philadelphia, and served the police force there for a few years before moving to Miami where he also attended Miami’s Police Academy then served on Miami Dade Police Force during the 1970 Vietnam riots. In 1973 he returned to Great Bend, Kansas serving as a Lieutenant on the police force there. After retiring he drove a truck and did carpentry work as well as writing a historical novel. Norman again moved to Florida to join Judy in 1997 and they came to Blountstown in 1997 and they came to Blountstown in 1999. He wrote and worked for the Calhoun Liberty Journal for a couple of years then retired. His favorite “gig” was being Santa for Blountstown Drugs and Calhoun Liberty Credit Union. He succumbed to Parkinson and entered Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation for five and a half years until his death.
Norman will be missed by many and loved kids, books and dogs.
He is survived by his wife Judy Krentzel of Blountstown; his daughters, Lisa Krentzel of Great Bend, Kansas, Tracy Belzer and her husband Rick of Minot, North Dakota, Carmen Pinkard and her husband Dion of Panama City, Kimberly Vielma and her husband Armando of Dallas, Texas; his sons, Jimmy Krentzel of Great Bend, Kansas, Keith Siau of Blountstown, Michael Siau of Lake City, David Siau of Vernon; fifteen grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Services to honor and to celebrate Norman’s life were held Saturday September 5, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Goodman officiating.
