Sidney Edenfield, 70 of Altha, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home.
Sidney was born in Blountstown, August 4, 1950 to the late Tom and Viola Larkins Harrell and was a retired teachers assistant with the Calhoun County Schools. She was a graduate of the Blountstown High School class of 1968.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Edenfield and her sisters, Sarah Taylor and Susan Harrell.
Survivors include her son, Cliff Edenfield of Altha; a daughter, Heather Chapman of Altha; her brothers, Buddy Harrell of Blountstown, Tom Harrell of Ocala, and Ricky Harrell of Port St. Lucie; her sister, Sheila Blackburn of Blountstown; her grandchildren, Chole Chapman, Lane, Chelsea, Caitlin Edenfield.
Services honoring Sidney’s life were held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Edenfield Cemetery near Altha.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com