James David Dietz of Blountstown passed September 7, 2020 at his home.
James was born in Vernon, Florida, September 23, 1942 to Melvin and Philo Howell Dietz. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his siters, Catherine Pumphrey, Polly Davidson, Sue Whittaker, Annette Brock and a brother Melvin “Buddy” Dietz.
Survivors include his wife Janet Dietz of Blountstown, his sons, David Dietz and his wife Rachel of Blountstown and Tim Bailey and his wife Wanda of White City; a daughter, Melissa Shuler and her husband John “Bubby” Shuler of Bristol; his sister Johnnie Swearingten; six grandchildren, Ridge and Braicee Dietz of Blountstown, Chad Bailey and his wife Kayla, Chip Bailey and his wife Stephanie both of Wewahitchka, Mandie Crosby and her husband Alan, Ethan Shuler and his wife Taylor both of Bristol; eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews and other extended family.
James retired from the Florida Department of Corrections where he dedicated thirty-three years of work. He served in the Florida National Guard for twenty-seven years with active duty in 1991 during Desert Storm. He was a die-hard FSU fan and loved his family and God. He was a member of Christian Home Free Will Baptist Church in Blountstown but even though he didn’t attend Macedonia Church, he knew he always had their prayers and support of the church family and Pastor David Wood.
Private services honoring James’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Covenant Hospice or the Gideons.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449