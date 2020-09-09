Juanita R Holley, 93 of Hosford, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Blountstown.
Juanita was born in Hosford, April 5, 1927 to the late Nathan and Lurlean Barnes Richter. She was a member of Mt Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church and was the owner of Holley’s Grocery in Hosford for many years.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Sanitol Holley; a brother Thermon Richter, Sr.; a sister Doris Sumner.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews; Thermon Richter, Jr. and his wife Pam, Peggy Eskew and her husband Larry, Harmon Sumner and his wife Glenda, Walter Sumner and wife Nell, Wanda Moon and her husband Jimmy; Connie Burke, Ronnie Richter, Gary Richter and his wife Sharlene, sister -in-law and life time friend Josie Holley.
Services to honor and to celebrate Juanita’s life were held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Wesleyan Chapel Cemetery in Hosford with Reverend Aaron Elkins officiating.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449