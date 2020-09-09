Sheriff's Log for 09/09/20

Wednesday, September 9. 2020
CALHOUN COUNTY
September 3
Tracy Allen Stacey - retail theft 300 dollars more, 1st offense, trespassing of occupied structure or conveyance
James Swain - (2) counts of selling methamphetamine
September 6
Darcey Lamont Bess - contempt of court/violation injunction protection domestic violence
September 7
Thomas Cook - possession of methamphetamine
Scotty Locke - possession of methamphetamine
Efrain Medina-Smith - driving while license suspened 3rd or subsquence offense
Albert Lee Milton - possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of naracotic equipment
Tevin Pinnock - out of county warrant

LIBERTY COUNTY
August 30
Salvatore Aldo Cretella - trespassing after warning not structure/conveyance
Mannie Ford Crump - lewd and lascivious battery of victic 12 years of age to 15 years of age
August 31
Ezekiel Nichols - out of county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia
September 1
Johnatham Gregory Thompson - violation of probation
Richard Troy Durden - violation of probation
September 2
Charles Evan Drew - possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tracy Lynn Minchew - driving while license expired for more than 6 months
September 3
Adam Lee Sewell - possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, 3rd or subsequent offense
Curtis Jacob Davis - flee elude law enforcement officer at high speed, trespassing property not structure
Jeremy Clint Cardinale - possession of drug paraphernalia
