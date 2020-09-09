CALHOUN COUNTY
September 3
Tracy Allen Stacey - retail theft 300 dollars more, 1st offense, trespassing of occupied structure or conveyance
James Swain - (2) counts of selling methamphetamine
September 6
Darcey Lamont Bess - contempt of court/violation injunction protection domestic violence
September 7
Thomas Cook - possession of methamphetamine
Scotty Locke - possession of methamphetamine
Efrain Medina-Smith - driving while license suspened 3rd or subsquence offense
Albert Lee Milton - possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of naracotic equipment
Tevin Pinnock - out of county warrant
Sheriff's Log for 09/09/20
