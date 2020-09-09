Legals for 09-09-20
Wednesday, September 9. 2020
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Morgan Tucker and Cora Tucker are the holder’s of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 702 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 25-2N-11-0000-0014-0000
The North-Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 2 North, Range 11 West. Comprising a total of Five (5) acres- more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Laura E. Murray
C/O Gloria Aagaard
PO Box 123
Cheshire, OR 97419
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 22, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Donald Shemwell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 599 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 12-3S-10-0000-0040-0100
Commence at a 5/8 inch rod (LS 5024) marking the Southeast Comer of the North half of Government Lot 2, Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida; thence North 00 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds West along the Westerly boundary of said Lot 2 a distance of 827.22 feet; thence North 89 degrees 18 minutes 45 seconds East 311.16 feet to a 1/2 inch iron pipe on the Southerly maintained right of way boundary of a graded road for the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence South 00 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds East 100.00 feet ; thence South 76 degrees 23 minutes 51 seconds East 99.53 feet; thence North 00 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds West 100.00 feet to a 1/2 inch iron pipe on said Southerly maintained right of way boundary; thence North 76 degrees 23 minutes 51 seconds West along said Southerly maintained right of way boundary a distance of 99.53 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. The Westerly 6.78 feet of the above described property being subject to the maintained right of way boundary of a graded road.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Regina Michelle Pitts
Clifford H. Pitts
8025 SW Miles Rd.
Kinard , Fl. 32449
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 22, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 529 OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 02-1N-11-0560-0004-0800
Lots Eight (8) and Nine ( 9), Block Four (4), Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision , according to the Official Plat thereof, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, September 5, 1961, in Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Fred H. Dawson
Jeanette Marie Dawson
C/O Larry Nemelka
31384 Highland Court
Meniffee, CA 95284
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 17, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Brett Gill is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 628 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 03-1N-11-0000-0060-0100
West 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, comprising a total of twenty acres, more or less. LESS AND EXCEPT that part of the W 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, lying South of Baker Road, containing 1 acre, more or less. Said parcel contains 19 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Duane Prior
PO Box 335
Lynn Haven, Fl. 32444
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 29, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Beckie Yon is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 355 OF 2018
Parcel # 23-2S-09-0000-0005-0200
Begin at the NW Corner of S 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 South, Range 9 West; thence run East 140 yards to the NE. Corner of lands in O.R. Book 177, Page 394, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 70 yards, thence East 140 yards thence North 70 yards, thence West 140 yards, back to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 2 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mitchell Cooley
3016 Meadow St.
Lynn Haven, Fl. 32444
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 6, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 13 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 16-1N-08-0760-000B-0300
Lots 3, 5, and 6, Block B, Pine Island Subdivision, Unit No. 1, as per Plat Book 1, Page 46, recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Linda Cooper
20902 NE Ash St.
Blountstown, Fl. 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 29 , 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Sammie Simmons is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 345 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 30-1N-09-0000-0011-1300
Commencing at the Northwest Corner of the Southeast 1/4 of Southwest 1/4 of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 9 West and run South 780 feet; thence run East 210 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run East 175 feet; thence run South 100 feet; thence run West 175 feet; thence run North 100 feet to the POINT OF BEGINING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
David Geisel
17188 NE Creek Rd.
Clarksville, Fl. 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 24, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Calhoun County, Florida, Case No. 2013 CC 20 on November 14, 2014, in the matter of Florida State University Credit Union vs. Russell A. Peterson, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2013 Cadillac ATS
VIN # 1G6AA5RA5D0148177
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 5th day of October 2020, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Russell A. Peterson, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
To view the vehicle prior to the sale date, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 850-674-9889.
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 19000165CAAXMS
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff,
-vs-
JIMMY D. PEACOCK JR., ET AL.
Defendants
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on March 4, 2020, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
SOUTH 1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, BEING LOCATED IN AND A PART OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
TOGETHER WITH THE MOBILE HOME SITUATED THEREON WHICH IS AFFIXED TO THE AFOREMENTED REAL PROPERTY AND INCORPORATED HEREIN AND WHICH IS INTENDED BY ALL PARTIES TO CONSTITUTE A PART OF THE REALTY AND TO PASS WITH IT.
SAID MOBILE HOME IDENTIFIED AS FOLLOWS:
YEAR/MAKE (MANUFACTURED) MODEL: 1995 MERIT MANUFACTURED HOME
SERIAL/VIN NUMBER(S): FLHMLCP77112818A AND FLHMLCP77112818B
a/k/a 22296 NW COOPER ROAD, FOUNTAIN, FL 32438-6106
at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, on April 23, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM CT. on October 15, 2020.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
DATED this 4th day of August 26th day of August.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual Information Return Form, 990 of the W.T. Neal Civic, Inc. is available for public inspection as of SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 at 17773 N. Pear St., Blountstown, Florida 32424.
Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) FOR
CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR
CALHOUN-LIBERTY HOSPITAL
BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA
I. INTRODUCTION
Calhoun-Liberty Hospital is requesting written qualifications from qualified construction firms to provide professional At-Risk Construction Management Services for the Budgeting, Construction Phase Pricing and Construction on the New Proposed 25-Bed Critical Access Calhoun-Liberty Hospital.
II. It is the intention of the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Board to employ the Construction Management Firm at Risk (CM) to provide overall Project Construction Management, Cost Benefit Studies if needed, Information Management, Construction of Scope of Work and overall Project Management during the Construction on a cost plus a fee basis, with a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP).
III. QUALIFICATION INSTRUCTIONS AND GENERAL INFORMATION
Qualification Submissions: Submit five (5) copies of a written qualification no later than September 30, 2020 @3:00 PM
submitted to:
Calhoun-Liberty Hospital
Attn: Janet Kinney
20370 NE Burns Avenue
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Qualification must be responsive to the requirements and questions of the RFQ. After review by the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Review Committee, a short list of three (3) firms will be determined; those three (3) firms will be invited to make oral interviews.
Method of Selection: After interviews of the selected (3) firms the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Board will provide a ranking of the firms and a final selection for the Construction Manager will be decided and the (3) firms will be informed of the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Board’s selection and intention to negotiate with the selected firm. If a contract cannot be reached with the top ranked firm, the Board will go to #2 in the ranking order.
Reservations: Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Board reserves the right to reject any and all qualifications, to negotiate changes in the new scope of work or services to be provided, and to otherwise waive any technicalities or informalities.
Please respond by including but not limiting your response to the following:
1. Company name and length of time in business.
2. Company or companies’ location.
3. Availability of time to start and complete project within Owner’s requirements.
4. Insurance carrier, applicable coverage, and ability to bond.
5. Qualifications of staff to be utilized on this project with names, short resumes, length of time with company and previous medical clients served.
6. Name previous medical clients within the last five (5) years. Provide telephone numbers and contact person at facility.
7. Describe any work that your company has accomplished on a Critical Access Hospital.
8. Description of previous hospital experience, to include budget, final cost, time schedule, change orders, etc.
9. Past experience with AHCA, AHCA Survey/Inspection and Review Comments/Responses.
10. Your company’s past experience with publicly funded projects (FEMA Funds, State Appropriation Funds, Grant Funds and Insurance Funds) and with potential liquidated damages should substantial completion date not be met.
11. Please describe how your company can and will help establish a concrete budget prior to GMP.
The three (3) selected CM firms for presentation will be furnished a conceptual/schematic drawing to use as they wish in their presentation.
Request for information shall be in writing. Refer all written request to Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, Inc. (CRA), Attention: Terry Ransom, 2027 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308. A pre-proposal Conference will be scheduled by CRA at a later date – date and time will be provided. Any person employed by a firm submitting a proposal is forbidden to contact directly or indirectly the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital, Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Board, Board Members or staff of Calhoun-Liberty Hospital. Violation of this prohibition may result in the firm’s proposal being rejected and the firm being disqualified from the review and selection process.
Legal Notice
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to repeal this policy as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County School District as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 6 – HUMAN RESOURCES
Repeal Policy:
Policy 6.914 Florida Best and Brightest Teacher Program
Entire proposal is available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Blountstown High School Auditorium, 18597 NE SR 69; Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 19000141CAAXMX
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Plaintiff,
-vs-
EMILY MICHELLE CLARK; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EMILY MICHELLE CLARK; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION
Defendants
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on September 2, 2020, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST, 226.52 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS EAST, 226.52 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS EAST 208.71 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST, 208.71 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 59 SECONDS EAST, 208.71 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST, 226.52 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS EAST, 226.52 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 59 SECONDS EAST, 226.52 FEET TO THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GOODWIN ROAD; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS EAST, 30.00 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE ON A BEARING OF NORTH 89 DEGREES 59 SECONDS 50 SECONDS WEST, 226.52 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST, 30.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
AKA 22262 NW GOODWIN RD, ALTHA, FL 32421-3930
at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, on April 23, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM CT. on October 22, 2020.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
DATED this 2nd day of September, 2020.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 226 OF 2017
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 06-1S-08-0000-0043-0000
Commence at the SW Corner of NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West and run North 340 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence from POINT OF BEGINNING run East to the West boundary of a public road; thence run North 120 feet; West to the West boundary line of the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4, SECTION 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West; thence South120 feet to POINT OF BEGINNING and being in NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 , Section 6, township 1 South Range 8 West. Less SR right of way.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Cheryl S. Johnson
C/O Otis Shiver
9102 Wild Trails
San Antonio, TX 78250
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 13, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 310 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-2N-09-0000-0016-3401
Commence at the Southwest Corner of the Southeast of the Southwest of Section 33, Township 2 North, Range 9 West; thence run North 87 degrees 54 minutes East 511 feet; thence North 6 degrees 55 minutes East 578.59 feet to a point of the East side of a 60 foot street; thence North 6 degrees 55 minutes East 166.81 feet; thence South 81 degrees 34 minutes East 344.44 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue South 81 degrees 34 minutes East 200 feet; thence South 27 degrees 25 minutes West 206.69 feet; thence North 78 degrees 4 minutes West 200 feet; thence North 6 degrees 55 minutes East 206.69 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Harold A. Barker and Elizabeth A. Barker
1243 Johnston Terrace
Chattanooga, TN. 37415
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 7 , 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 725 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0005-0700
Lots 7 and 8, Block 5, Lake Center Holiday Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof filed for record December 18, 1957, and recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Robert Roger Tellier and Marie Catherine Arce
5 Forest Park Ave. Apt. 3rd
Springfield, MA 01108
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 411 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 27-1N-10-0000-0003-0203
Commence at the SW. Corner of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 27, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, and run North 330 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence East 1320 feet, thence North to the SE. Corner of a parcel described in Book 330, Page 445-446, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, thence West 1320 feet, thence South to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Christopher Thomas Roy and
Faye Smola
17976 NW CR 287
Clarksville, Fl. 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 6, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FMZU62E02UC49199
2002 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2HKYF18533H548587
2003 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2G1WT55K679355756
2007 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 720 OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-0700
Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), and Nine (9), in Block Nine (9), Lake Center Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof as it appears in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Walter L. Coates and
Cora Coates
2102 Bellpark Drive
Bremerton, WA 98310
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 17, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY
STATE HOUSING INITIATIVES
PARTNERSHIP (SHIP) PROGRAM
Annual Performance Report
Pursuant to Chapter 420.907 Part VII of the Florida State Statutes, the public is hereby advised that according to the reporting requirements of the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Program and Chapter 6-37 of the Florida Administrative Code, the SHIP Annual Performance Report for Fiscal Years 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 (as of June 30, 2019) will be submitted to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation on or before September 15, 2019. The Annual Performance Report will be available for public review and comment Wednesday, September 4, through September 13, 2019 in the S.H.I.P. administrator’s office, Room G40 located in the basement of the Calhoun County Court House, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown Florida 32424, or on the Calhoun County website, calhouncountygov.com. The report will be made available Monday through Friday from 7:00am to 4:00pm. Members of the public may submit written comments on the report no later than 4 p.m. September 14, 2019. Comments may be mailed and/or delivered to the Calhoun County S.H.I.P. Department, at the above address, or to the following e-mail address – skelly@calhouncountygov.com
For further information please call 850-674-4551, between the hours of 7:00 am and 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 226 OF 2017
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 06-1S-08-0000-0043-0000
Commence at the SW Corner of NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West and run North 340 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence from POINT OF BEGINNING run East to the West boundary of a public road; thence run North 120 feet; West to the West boundary line of the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4, SECTION 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West; thence South120 feet to POINT OF BEGINNING and being in NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 , Section 6, township 1 South Range 8 West. Less SR right of way.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Cheryl S. Johnson
C/O Otis Shiver
9102 Wild Trails
San Antonio, TX 78250
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 13, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 310 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 33-2N-09-0000-0016-3401
Commence at the Southwest Corner of the Southeast of the Southwest of Section 33, Township 2 North, Range 9 West; thence run North 87 degrees 54 minutes East 511 feet; thence North 6 degrees 55 minutes East 578.59 feet to a point of the East side of a 60 foot street; thence North 6 degrees 55 minutes East 166.81 feet; thence South 81 degrees 34 minutes East 344.44 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue South 81 degrees 34 minutes East 200 feet; thence South 27 degrees 25 minutes West 206.69 feet; thence North 78 degrees 4 minutes West 200 feet; thence North 6 degrees 55 minutes East 206.69 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Harold A. Barker and Elizabeth A. Barker
1243 Johnston Terrace
Chattanooga, TN. 37415
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 7 , 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 725 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0005-0700
Lots 7 and 8, Block 5, Lake Center Holiday Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof filed for record December 18, 1957, and recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Robert Roger Tellier and Marie Catherine Arce
5 Forest Park Ave. Apt. 3rd
Springfield, MA 01108
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 411 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 27-1N-10-0000-0003-0203
Commence at the SW. Corner of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 27, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, and run North 330 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence East 1320 feet, thence North to the SE. Corner of a parcel described in Book 330, Page 445-446, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, thence West 1320 feet, thence South to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Christopher Thomas Roy and
Faye Smola
17976 NW CR 287
Clarksville, Fl. 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 6, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 720 OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-0700
Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), and Nine (9), in Block Nine (9), Lake Center Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof as it appears in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Walter L. Coates and
Cora Coates
2102 Bellpark Drive
Bremerton, WA 98310
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 17, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY
STATE HOUSING INITIATIVES
PARTNERSHIP (SHIP) PROGRAM
Annual Performance Report
Pursuant to Chapter 420.907 Part VII of the Florida State Statutes, the public is hereby advised that according to the reporting requirements of the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Program and Chapter 6-37 of the Florida Administrative Code, the SHIP Annual Performance Report for Fiscal Years 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 (as of June 30, 2019) will be submitted to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation on or before September 15, 2019. The Annual Performance Report will be available for public review and comment Wednesday, September 4, through September 13, 2019 in the S.H.I.P. administrator’s office, Room G40 located in the basement of the Calhoun County Court House, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown Florida 32424, or on the Calhoun County website, calhouncountygov.com. The report will be made available Monday through Friday from 7:00am to 4:00pm. Members of the public may submit written comments on the report no later than 4 p.m. September 14, 2019. Comments may be mailed and/or delivered to the Calhoun County S.H.I.P. Department, at the above address, or to the following e-mail address – skelly@calhouncountygov.com
For further information please call 850-674-4551, between the hours of 7:00 am and 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
