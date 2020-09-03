Fifty BHS students face quarantine orders by the DOH

Over the weekend, three Blountstown High School students tested positive for COVID-19 according to School Superintendent Darryl Taylor, Jr. After contact information was completed by the Florida Department of Health, forty-seven other BHS students and five staff members were recommended quarantine orders by the DOH on Monday. At this time, according to DOH, all individuals potentially affected have been contacted.
“There were no new cases Monday at any of the schools in the county and we’ve had none so far at the elementary school,” Taylor reported. It’s inevitable and unfortunate that so many students can be affected by just coming in contact with a positive case. “All necessary safety, cleaning, and sanitizing orders have been and will continue to be followed,” Taylor noted.
With the announcement recently by FHSAA that Fall sports can start practice and their schedules, schools across the state have been coming up with plans for fan participation while maining as much safety as possible. According to Superintendent Taylor, the final details on Calhoun County’s plan are being ironed out. “Right now, we’re looking at a 25% capacity cap for inside events like volleyball. Family vouchers for inside events will be provided by the coaches. Essential personnel like officials, clock operators, bookkeepers, administrators, press, and school resource officers will be allowed. We will be encouraging family groups to sit together and for everyone to wear a mask inside,” Taylor pointed out.
For football games at Bowles Field, Taylor says capacity will be set at approximately 325 available seats. “When we go on the road for a game, we will show up dressed and ready to play without having to go in the opposing team’s dressing room and we will ask teams coming here to do the same. Coaches will have family vouchers for his players and there will be a pre-sale of the remaining available seats. Concession stands will have pre-wrapped food. Once again, we will encourage that masks be worn and family groups sit together,” Taylor stated.
The situation can change daily, but everyone is encouraged to do their part to held prevent the spread of Covid. Wear a mask if you go in a business or are around a group of people. Wash your hands often. If you feel sick, contact your doctor’s office or the Health Department for answers to questions you may have. We’ve all got to do our part so we can one day return to a normal routine.