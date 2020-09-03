BHS Homecoming will be different for 2020

For the past few weeks, our schools have been adjusting to a “new normal” in these unprecedented times. But if the last few years have shown us anything, it’s that we are Tiger Survivors and through all of the animosity and hardships posed in the world, we face it all standing strong together. We will overcome this together.
Educators and students have expressed a communal goal in maintaining the unwavering spirit we as Blountstown Tigers have upheld for years, so with the announcement that our football team would continue its season and in finding this new normal, Blountstown High School’s administration and Student Government Association have been working hand-in-hand to maintain the legacy of a celebration that instills these ideals within our Tiger community: Homecoming.
Based on the guidelines of our state and local health agencies and educational leaders, our traditional homecoming events cannot take place. Therefore, SGA has decided to honor the legacy of homecoming by declaring the week of October 5th-9th “Tiger Spirit Week”. Spirit week will serve as a mini-Homecoming celebration. Our theme will be “Welcome to the Jungle!”
The week’s events will include a Jungle themed movie screening; a virtual Tiger’s Growl; the announcement of our homecoming court and the crowning of Miss and Mr. BHS; and the following dress up days: Dynamic Duo Monday (partner up and dress as famous duos), Tacky Tourist Tuesday (dress as a tacky tourist on your way to a jungle safari), Country vs. Country Club Wednesday (dress like a “redneck” or dress to impress), Throwback Thursday (dress in the style of your favorite decade), and Salad Dressing Friday (dress as the salad dressing of your choice: Ranch (Cowboy), Caesar (togas and sandals), Thousand Island (Caribbean/Hawaiian), Blue Cheese (Blue), French (berets, mustaches, and fashionable clothes), House Dressing (school colors)). Please ensure that all costumes adhere to our school’s dress code.
Our community bonfire and parade will not take place this year. If you have any questions, please contact Devan Roulhac at devan.roulhac@calhounflschools.org
.