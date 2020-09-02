Sheriff's Log for 09/02/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
August 26
Andrew Harrison Guilford - violation of probation
Roderick Terrell Monlyn - violation of probation, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
August 27
Amanda Manypenny - criminal registration
August 28
Kyle David Blankenship - damaged property, smuggle contraband/introduce into detention facility
Alex Jean Batard - conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
Annette Nicole Recker - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naracotic equipment, conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit


LIBERTY COUNTY
August 24
Albert Garland Schwendeman - driving while license suspeneded, 3rd or subsuquent offense
Donald Wayne Lemieux - registration license plate not assigned, driving while license suspended with knowledge, flee/elude law enforcement officer with light/siren active
August 25
Christopher Lee Hug - violation of probtion, driving while license supended, 3rd or subsuquent offense, possession of paraphernalia
August 26
Jaret Blake Ammons - violation of probation
August 27
Jennifer Leigh Stewart - possession of methamphetamine
