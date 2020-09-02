CALHOUN COUNTY
August 26
Andrew Harrison Guilford - violation of probation
Roderick Terrell Monlyn - violation of probation, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
August 27
Amanda Manypenny - criminal registration
August 28
Kyle David Blankenship - damaged property, smuggle contraband/introduce into detention facility
Alex Jean Batard - conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
Annette Nicole Recker - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naracotic equipment, conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
Sheriff's Log for 09/02/20
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)