Legals for 09-02-20

Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Morgan Tucker and Cora Tucker are the holder’s of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 702 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 25-2N-11-0000-0014-0000
The North-Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 2 North, Range 11 West. Comprising a total of Five (5) acres- more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Laura E. Murray
C/O Gloria Aagaard
PO Box 123
Cheshire, OR 97419
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 22, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Donald Shemwell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 599 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 12-3S-10-0000-0040-0100
Commence at a 5/8 inch rod (LS 5024) marking the Southeast Comer of the North half of Government Lot 2, Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida; thence North 00 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds West along the Westerly boundary of said Lot 2 a distance of 827.22 feet; thence North 89 degrees 18 minutes 45 seconds East 311.16 feet to a 1/2 inch iron pipe on the Southerly maintained right of way boundary of a graded road for the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence South 00 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds East 100.00 feet ; thence South 76 degrees 23 minutes 51 seconds East 99.53 feet; thence North 00 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds West 100.00 feet to a 1/2 inch iron pipe on said Southerly maintained right of way boundary; thence North 76 degrees 23 minutes 51 seconds West along said Southerly maintained right of way boundary a distance of 99.53 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. The Westerly 6.78 feet of the above described property being subject to the maintained right of way boundary of a graded road.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Regina Michelle Pitts
Clifford H. Pitts
8025 SW Miles Rd.
Kinard , Fl. 32449
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 22, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 529 OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 02-1N-11-0560-0004-0800
Lots Eight (8) and Nine ( 9), Block Four (4), Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision , according to the Official Plat thereof, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, September 5, 1961, in Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Fred H. Dawson
Jeanette Marie Dawson
C/O Larry Nemelka
31384 Highland Court
Meniffee, CA 95284
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 17, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 720 OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-0700
Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), and Nine (9), in Block Nine (9), Lake Center Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof as it appears in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Walter L. Coates and
Cora Coates
2102 Bellpark Drive
Bremerton, WA 98310
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 17, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
BID # 2020-013
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 2:00 P.M. (CT) on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 for the following project:
BID NAME: Request for Bid for the Calhoun County Annual Lime Rock Contract.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking qualified vendors to respond to this Request for Bid for the lime rock meeting FDOT Standard Specification Section 911 to be used in repairing various county roads.
BID OPENING:
Bids will be opened and recorded by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office, 20869 Central Avenue, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. (CT) and 4:00 P.M (CT) Monday through Friday. Information or inquiries may be made by contacting Troy Wood, Calhoun County Road Superintendent at the Calhoun County Road Department, 16203 SW Charlie Wood Rd. Blountstown, Florida, or phone 850-674-5235.
Bids SHALL be submitted in a sealed envelope, BID # 2020-013 and marked what the bid is for.
A sealed copy of test results from a certified testing laboratory verifying qualifying percentages of Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) and Magnesium Carbonate (MgCO3) must be submitted with the bid as well as a sealed copy of FM 5-515 test results from a certified laboratory. All tests results shall not be greater than 90 days old on the bid submission date.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County.
EEO STATEMENT
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Brett Gill is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 628 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 03-1N-11-0000-0060-0100
West 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, comprising a total of twenty acres, more or less. LESS AND EXCEPT that part of the W 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, lying South of Baker Road, containing 1 acre, more or less. Said parcel contains 19 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Duane Prior
PO Box 335
Lynn Haven, Fl. 32444
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 29, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Beckie Yon is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 355 OF 2018
Parcel # 23-2S-09-0000-0005-0200
Begin at the NW Corner of S 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 South, Range 9 West; thence run East 140 yards to the NE. Corner of lands in O.R. Book 177, Page 394, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 70 yards, thence East 140 yards thence North 70 yards, thence West 140 yards, back to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 2 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mitchell Cooley
3016 Meadow St.
Lynn Haven, Fl. 32444
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 6, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 13 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 16-1N-08-0760-000B-0300
Lots 3, 5, and 6, Block B, Pine Island Subdivision, Unit No. 1, as per Plat Book 1, Page 46, recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Linda Cooper
20902 NE Ash St.
Blountstown, Fl. 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 29 , 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Sammie Simmons is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 345 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 30-1N-09-0000-0011-1300
Commencing at the Northwest Corner of the Southeast 1/4 of Southwest 1/4 of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 9 West and run South 780 feet; thence run East 210 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run East 175 feet; thence run South 100 feet; thence run West 175 feet; thence run North 100 feet to the POINT OF BEGINING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
David Geisel
17188 NE Creek Rd.
Clarksville, Fl. 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 24, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Calhoun County, Florida, Case No. 2013 CC 20 on November 14, 2014, in the matter of Florida State University Credit Union vs. Russell A. Peterson, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2013 Cadillac ATS
VIN # 1G6AA5RA5D0148177
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 5th day of October 2020, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Russell A. Peterson, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
To view the vehicle prior to the sale date, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 850-674-9889.
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 19000165CAAXMS
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff,
-vs-
JIMMY D. PEACOCK JR., ET AL.
Defendants
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on March 4, 2020, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
SOUTH 1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, BEING LOCATED IN AND A PART OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
TOGETHER WITH THE MOBILE HOME SITUATED THEREON WHICH IS AFFIXED TO THE AFOREMENTED REAL PROPERTY AND INCORPORATED HEREIN AND WHICH IS INTENDED BY ALL PARTIES TO CONSTITUTE A PART OF THE REALTY AND TO PASS WITH IT.
SAID MOBILE HOME IDENTIFIED AS FOLLOWS:
YEAR/MAKE (MANUFACTURED) MODEL: 1995 MERIT MANUFACTURED HOME
SERIAL/VIN NUMBER(S): FLHMLCP77112818A AND FLHMLCP77112818B
a/k/a 22296 NW COOPER ROAD, FOUNTAIN, FL 32438-6106
at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, on April 23, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM CT. on October 15, 2020.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
DATED this 4th day of August 26th day of August.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1Y1SK5264SZ021901
1995 GEO
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JT8BF28GXW0138592
1998 LEXUS
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1YVHP80C365M29226
2006 MAZADA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1HGCG32592A014335
2002 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1C4PJLCBXD326099
2019 JEEP
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1C4PJLCBXD326099
2019 JEEP
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
