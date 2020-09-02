Terry Allan Powell, 52 of Bristol, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Blountstown.
Terry was born in Brunswick, Georgia, February 1, 1968 to Emmett Powell and the late Vera Wilson Powell. He lived in the area since 1988 and was a pipe lineman foreman.
Survivors include his daughter, Ellen Renee Powell of Altha; his father, Emmett Powell; his companion, Wilma Maenz of Bristol; his brothers, David Powell of Shadyside, Ohio and Emmett Powell, Jr. of Bristol; his siter, April Landrum and her husband George of Blountstown; a grandchild, Tate Holcomb and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
A tribute to Terry’s life will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Bristol Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449