Mrs. Anna Tasia Hendrix, age 76, of Fountain, FL, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Blountstown, FL.
She was born on May 12, 1944 in Orange County, FL, to Albert Pelling and Florence (Ford) Pelling. She had lived in Fountain since 1995, coming from Clarcona, FL. Anna was a homemaker who loved and adored her family. She was very skilled at arts and crafts, and sewing. She also enjoyed soap operas. Anna was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Florence Pelling; Brother, Fredrick Pelling; sister, Rhoda Kelley; and grandchild, Amber Nicole Hendrix. She is survived by: Husband: A.J. Hendrix, of Fountain, FL; Son, Charles Hendrix, of Fountain, FL; Daughter, Ginger Cook and Ronald, of Fountain, FL; Granddaughter, Gwendolyn Searfoss; 2 Great grandchildren: Jonas Cook, and Fallon Searfoss.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, FL. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM (CDT) on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 until service time at 11:00 AM (CDT). Interment will follow at New Shiloh Cemetery in Altha, FL.
All services are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.