Dorothy Kingry Peacock Ayers, age 95, of Blountstown, Florida, passed away at home on August 18. 2020.
Dot, as friends called her, was born February 8, 1925 to Sydna Kingry Peacock and James Amaziah Peacock, Sr. She was their second child. Her siblings were James, Sylvia, Doyal and John. The family home, built in the 1920’s on South Pear Street, was always filled with family, friends and neighborhood children.
Dot married her high school sweetheart, James McKinnon Ayers (Jimmy) Dec. 23, 1946. They had four daughters: Dana, Michelle (who died in infancy), Shelley and Renée. Their daughters grew up in the Air Force, and together they fell in love with each wonderful place that they lived, including eight states and Japan. Dot’s sense of adventure led the family to appreciate new things and different cultures.
Dorothy graduated from Florida State College for Women/FSU with a BS in Home Economics. She first taught at Monticello High School. After Jimmy joined the Air Force she postponed her career to start a family. With Jimmy away on frequent temporary duty assignments she assumed the role of single parent. She loved working with children and was often heard to say, “Having a baby around makes everything better,” and: “Respond to meanness with kindness.” When her youngest child was four years old Dot returned to school to obtain certification to teach elementary school and continued her career teaching grades 3-5. She taught in New Hampshire, Japan, Delaware, Tallahassee and Blountstown. She retired from Blountstown Elementary School after more than 35 years in education.
She was a woman of many interests, including traveling, gardening, sewing, crochet, genealogy, American history, reading and supporting the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement. When their family lived in Japan she expanded her love for the arts to include Japanese culture, doll-making, flower arranging and Chinese culinary arts.. She took the train to Tokyo by herself to take classes. She climbed Mt. Fuji- twice. She obtained training and licenses to drive an 18-wheeler, to accompany Jimmy on cross-country long hauls. She was beautiful. She was sweet. She was beyond sassy and stubborn. She was fearless.
She is survived by her brother John and his wife Wynette, daughters: Dana, Shelley, and Renée; grandchildren: Allison, Shelley, Treyson and Caítlin; their partners Nathan, Derrick, Christine, Derek and Adam, and great-grandchildren; Zoe, Heidi, Bethany, Jaxon, Gwen and Abbie, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews on the Ayers and Peacock sides of the family. Dot was a member of the Bristol Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had many local friends whom she cherished and counted as family: including Smokey Wilson, Faye Eubanks, Rick and Shayee Johnson and family, Thelma Batson, Patrice Gatlin, and Yvette Carlos. Dorothy believed that no matter how bad things get, it will be okay as long as you have family and a cat.
Her family appreciates all the help, care and love given by Thelma, Patrice, Yvette and the kind caregivers with Covenant Hospice. Dot loved you all.
There will be no local funeral or services due to the pandemic. When the military cemetery at Barancas in Pensacola is no longer under lockdown, Dot’s cremains will be interred with Jimmy’s.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.