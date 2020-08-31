M.Sgt. Todd Prowant, 57 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Tallahassee.
Todd was born in Morrison, Illinois, April 19, 1963, to Clare Prowant and Bonnie Lee Lamoreux. Todd and his family moved to Calhoun county in 1998 and was a member of Poplar Head Baptist Church in Clarksville. He served his country for twenty-three years in the United Sates Air Force before his retirement as a Master Sergeant. During his service he served as the United States Air Force Special Operations Chief of Combat Arms and was part of the Germany 377th Security Police Group and Tyndall Air Force Base 325th Security Forces Squadron. He studied Criminal Justice, Law and Industrial Security at Community College of the Air Force. Todd was also community and entrepreneur minded. He was a founder of the National Southern Miss Scholarship Pageant and the Miss Florida Palm State Pageant. Todd also served as the former District Commissioner at Boy Scouts of America.
Survivors include his wife Yadira Prowant of Clarksville; his son, Tyler Prowant and his wife Haley of Kleine-Brogel, Belgium; his daughters, Nilsa Prowant of Atlanta and Kayla Prowant of Clarksville; two grandchildren, Journey and Beckett; his father, Clare Prowant and his wife Karen and his mother, Bonnie Lee Lamoreux; brothers, Corey Prowant of Youngstown and Frank Prowant of Keithsburg, Illinois; sisters, Cherie Prowant of Illinois City, Illinois and Jaranese Evans and her husband Kaleb of Davenport, Iowa; a stepbrother, Mark Puckett and his wife Melissa; his stepsisters, Rani Cox and her husband Paul, Mary Wilkins and Dawn Schemenauer.
Services to honor and to celebrate Todd’s life will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Poplar Head Baptist Church in Clarksville with Reverend Troy Marks officiating. Interment will follow in Poplar Head Cemetery with full military honors. The family will have a time of visitation with friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-67405449